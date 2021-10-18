10/18/2021 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. China’s Economy Continues to Slow, Rattled by Real Estate and Energy

2. Washington Hears Echoes of the ’50s and Worries: Is This a Cold War With China?

3. Chris Inglis and the Gathering Cyber Storm

4. Stronger deterrence will avoid war over Taiwan

5. America’s doughnut shaped Indo-Pacific strategy

6. Nato to expand focus to counter rising China

7. ‘Integrated deterrence’ taking shape against China

8. US rejoining UN Human Rights Council; what it should do first

9. FDD | Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen Stands Up to Xi Jinping

10. FDD | Does Big Tech Have an Anti-Semitism Problem?

11. Colin Powell dead at 84 from COVID-19 complications

12. The End of American Militarism?

13. The Lion and the Bard: How Churchill Used Shakespeare to Change the World

14. British defence strategy is undergoing a naval tilt

15. Road Rules: Colin Powell's 13 Rules of Leadership

16. Pentagon, State Department square off on Afghanistan accountability

17. 9 months after getting Pentagon approval, Alwyn Cashe still hasn't received the Medal of Honor

18. Anger over Afghanistan and the Imperfect Example of Stu Scheller

19. Assessing Airborne Status in U.S. Army Special Operations Forces

20. Fletcher becomes 6th Commander for NATO Special Operations Headquarters

21. Why Right-Wing Extremists Love the Unabomber



Korean News Content:

1. N.Korea 'Poised to Resume Nuke, ICBM Tests'

2. Intelligence chiefs gather in Seoul for trilateral meeting

3. Is discussion of end-of-war declaration gaining momentum?

4. Photo of Kim Jong Un and Pak Jong Chon ignites intense interest among N. Korea's elite

5. Unification Minister calls for talks to discuss the North’s ‘double standard’ accusation

6. North Korea's efforts to raise birth rate seem to be failing to address root causes

7. S. Korea to kick off large-scale defense exhibition

8. US general calls for strong space partnership with S. Korea

9. Seoul closely monitoring N. Korean leader's increased messages toward U.S.: ministry

10. North Korea Flexes Nuclear Muscles And Defies Western World – OpEd

11. TV Show : SEAL Team in north Korea

