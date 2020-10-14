10/14/2020 News & Commentary – Korea

News & commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and published by Daniel Riggs.

News & commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and published by Daniel Riggs.

1. UN Warns N.Korea's New Missile Violates Resolutions

2. N.Korea's New Weapons Raise Questions over Int'l Sanctions

3. Trump Seals Kim Jong Un Bromance with Shoutout Despite Mega-Missile Show

4. Defense minister heads to U.S. for talks with Esper

5. S. Korea capable of intercepting N.K.'s new multiple rocket launchers: defense ministry

6. US missed 'golden opportunity' by walking out of Hanoi summit with N. Korea: Hecker

7. North Korea's new massive missiles 'not much more of a threat,' Gen. Jack Keane says

8. Some North Koreans Bristle at ‘Sneaky’ Army Parade, Mock Kim’s Apology

9. North Korea’s Workers’ Party Turned 75: Nothing to Celebrate

10. Moon Asks Slain Official's Son to Be Patient

11. North Korea has unveiled new weapons, showing Trump failed to tame its nuclear program

12. North Korean military parade offers a sober reminder of the original ‘forever war’

13. The Guardian view on North Korea's missiles: Trump and proliferation | Editorial

14. N.K. appoints new Strategic Force commander overseeing missiles

15. Assessing the rise of Ri Pyong Chol in North Korea's military

16. North Korea's Kim pledges thousands of new homes in storm recovery effort: state media

17. North Korea's Big October 10th Military Parade: The Facade Kim Wants You to See

18. Former USFK Base in Incheon returned to citizens after 81 years

19. U.S. renews calls on S. Korea to join economic security campaign against China

1. UN Warns N.Korea's New Missile Violates Resolutions

english.chosun.com · October 14, 2020

There should be no doubt but it is good to see the UN and EU acknowledge this.

2. N.Korea's New Weapons Raise Questions over Int'l Sanctions

english.chosun.com · October 12, 2020

Yes, Kim was flouting sanctions. Yes, the default criticism is sanctions have failed. But from an information and influence activities perspective he has put himself in a bind that can, should, and must be exploited. He blamed sanctions for the people's suffering while showing off his advanced military equipment. Pundits and north Korean apologists blames sanctions for the suffering of the people just as Kim Jong-un does. But the fact is it is Kim's policy decisions that are the root cause of the people's suffering. First, it is his actions that have caused the sanctions to be imposed. But second, he has chosen to put his resources in nuclear and missile development and fielding advanced military equipment in order to deter what is really a made up threat from the South. South Korea and the US are going to invade the north all the rhetoric notwithstanding. The regime builds up the threat in order to provide the excuse to deny the Korean people in the north resources and their human rights so that Kim Jong-un may remain in power. He could have prioritized the welfare of the people but he has not. His appearances and speeches and pledges to focus on the economy and rebuild after the natural disasters are merely PR events and are not based on any real commitment to the welfare of the people. We should not be duped by him and we should expose him for who he really is, e.g., one of, if not the most, despotic leaders in the 21st Century.

3. Trump Seals Kim Jong Un Bromance with Shoutout Despite Mega-Missile Show

The Daily Beast · October 13, 2020

My comments (among a number of others) are in the article.

4. Defense minister heads to U.S. for talks with Esper

en.yna.co.kr · by 오석민 · October 13, 2020

The Security Consultative Meeting is taking place today. I look forward to the Joint Statement, hopefully by tomorrow.

5. S. Korea capable of intercepting N.K.'s new multiple rocket launchers: defense ministry

en.yna.co.kr · by 최수향 · October 13, 2020

So is the "kill-chain" concept and the Korean Air and Missile Defense (KAMD) system fully operational? "Intercepting" rockets from multiple rocket launch systems is not an easy task.

6. US missed 'golden opportunity' by walking out of Hanoi summit with N. Korea: Hecker

koreaherald.com · by The Korea Herald · October 7, 2020

I am resending the article below because Robert Collins has provided some very insightful and important comments that must be understood by negotiators. Dr. Hecker's advice should be re-examined and accepted with caution (if at all). Yes he has had a lot of access to north Korea and its nuclear facilities but I fear he does not fully grasp the nature of the Kim family regime. Eliminating the north Korea's Nuclear Weapons Institute would likely not have been a good deal.

From Robert Collins:

“Sigfried Hecker recently stated that POTUS missed an opportunity at Hanoi to get rid of North Korea's Nuclear Weapons Institute. In Hecker's mind this would have crippled NK's nuke weapons program. Should a KJU-POTUS agreement have been made, one should assume how KJU would have shifted his nuclear scientists and their research to other nuclear organizations, thus not ending their research. We all know that such has been the pattern for decades. Hecker understands nuclear science, but North Korea...not so much.

Conceivably, KJU could disperse the mission, but that would impair the most important part of the research....collaboration between nuclear physicists, quantum physics scientists (these two are different), nuclear chemists, metallurgy specialists (how does one encase the bomb), nuclear electronics, mathematicians, and other necessary contributors.”

Here are some of those organizations to which KJU could have transferred the mission:

North Korean Nuclear Scientists Primary Assignment Locations

• Yongbyon Nuclear Complex

• 101 st , 206 th and 304 th Research Institutes (nuclear weapon development)

• Uranium Resources Development Research Institute

• Nuclear Physics Research Institute

• Radiation Chemistry Test Facility

• Nuclear Materials Research Institute

• Nuclear Power Research Institute

• Isotope Production Research Institute

• Neutron Physics Research Institute

• Nuclear Reactor Design Research Institute

• Nuclear Electronics Research Institute

• Radiation Protection Research Institute

• Branch offices of the Nuclear Power Research Institute are located in Nanam, Wonsan and Pakchon

• 1 st Natural Science Research Institute (nuclear fission research)

• 2 nd Natural Science Academy

• 83rd Research Institute, Kim Jong-un re-designated as the Nuclear Weapons Research Institute

• 216 th Research Institute (nuclear program supervision; located in Pyongyang)

• 38 th Research Institute

• 19 th Research Institute (testing in Kilju County –Punggye-ri)

• Kangson Nuclear Enrichment Site

7. North Korea's new massive missiles 'not much more of a threat,' Gen. Jack Keane says

foxbusiness.com · by Joshua Nelson

Yes, these missiles might be mock-ups for deception purposes. It is true they have never been tested (that we have detected and I am sure we would have detected their testing).

Yes it is liquid fueled which is a weakness from a number of perspectives. Also, as Robert Collins has pointed out this 22 wheeled TEL is likely to have a hard time maneuvering on the extremely poor road infrastructure in north Korea. Only 9% of the roads are paved in the north. This behemoth may have some real challenges which might reduce the advantages of mobile systems.

That said, the north has proven very capable and often surprised us when we downplay their threat. Comments like these are just what Kim wants to allow him to test his weapons to "prove" their capabilities.

General, please remember your Sun Tzu, "never assume the enemy will not attack, make yourself invincible." Let us not over-react but let us not reckless minimize the threat.

8. Some North Koreans Bristle at ‘Sneaky’ Army Parade, Mock Kim’s Apology

rfa.org · by Sewon Kim and Erin Ji· October 12 2020

Thanks to Radio Free Asia for this report. Not all Koreans in the north are "brainwashed."

Excerpts:

“However, the residents feel disgust as if they are watching a three-generation play, saying that they have endured hunger while hearing the lies of three generations of Kim Il Sung, Kim Jong Il and Kim Jong Un that they work for the people,” the source said.

“The reason why we are poor is because of the supreme leadership’s refusal to reform and open up to maintain the dictatorship. What other reason is there?”

“Some residents are mocking the highest dignity, saying how urgent the highest dignity would be to act with tears. After ignoring the livelihood of the resident and devoted only to the development of weapons, now he is worried about the crisis of the system. He must have very complicated feelings,” the source said.

9. North Korea’s Workers’ Party Turned 75: Nothing to Celebrate

hrnkinsider.org · by Greg Scarlatoiu and Committee for Human Rights in North Korea · October 13, 2020

Important commentary from my good friend Greg Scarlatoiu. "Kim is the party, and the party is Kim, pursuant to North Korea’s monolithic ideology."

10. Moon Asks Slain Official's Son to Be Patient

english.chosun.com · October 14, 2020

This is going to haunt the Moon Administration for the rest of its term.

11. North Korea has unveiled new weapons, showing Trump failed to tame its nuclear program

Vox · by Alex Ward · October 13, 2020

Yes, a leader is responsible for all that his or her organization does or fails to do. However, the north Korean problem and the Korea question are not easy ones. We should not forget that the number one threat is war on the Korean peninsula. We have a sense of complacency since we have effectively deterred a renewal of hostilities for the past 67 years. Yes the nuclear problem is dangerous and complex. I would also submit there is no president who can solve the nuclear problem without addressing the Korea question in support of our ally and ensuring the emergence of an acceptable durable political arrangement that will support, sustain, and advance the interests of the US and the ROK/US alliance.

12. North Korean military parade offers a sober reminder of the original ‘forever war’

responsiblestatecraft.org · by Jessica Lee · October 12, 2020

I would just note Kim Il-sung started the "forever war" when he attacked the South to eliminate a nascent free country. The Kim family regime has been given ample opportunity to live to agreements through the decades such as the 1992 Agreement on Reconciliation, Non-aggression and Engagement (ARNE) among others. There have been numerous agreements on denuclearization (including the North Agreement on Denuclearization in 1992) but also the Agreed Framework, the September 2005 agreement, the Leap Day agreement and others. The bottom line is the Kim family regime that is perpetuating the "forever war" because it has as its sole strategic aim is the unification of the peninsula under the domination of the Guerrilla Dynasty and Gulag State. The 10-10 parade has reinforced the regime's willingness to perpetuate the forever war and use force when its long con, political warfare, and blackmail diplomacy strategies fail. We must never underestimate the nature of the Kim family regime and its will to achieve its objectives.

13. The Guardian view on North Korea's missiles: Trump and proliferation | Editorial

The Guardian · by Editorial · October 13, 2020

And Kim Jong-un must shoulder most of the blame.

Conclusion: "Mr Trump is not the only one to blame, of course, and a Biden presidency would not be able to transform matters overnight. But Mr Biden has at least said he would extend the New Start treaty with Russia, which expires early next year, while the Trump administration, which has failed to sign a single non-proliferation deal so far, suddenly scrambles to agree something before the election. President Biden would also be anxious to restore the image of the US as a reliable partner. But even if the Democrat wins, undoing the damage of the last four years will be a long and difficult task."

14. N.K. appoints new Strategic Force commander overseeing missiles

en.yna.co.kr · by 이원주 · October 14, 2020

Kim shows us his priorities with his personnel assignments.

15. Assessing the rise of Ri Pyong Chol in North Korea's military

dailynk.com · by Ha Yoon Ah · October 14, 2020

Again - personnel equals priority.

Let me reprise Robert Collins' assessment of Ri Pyong Chol. This is important for all Korea watchers:



“Ri Pyong-chol (alt. spelling Byong-chol) is currently the Director of the Korean Workers' Party Munitions Industry Department which is in charge of all weapons production. In this position, he oversees not only missile programs, but the nuclear program as well, and all other weapons programs. Other key personnel are certainly supervising components of those programs under Ri's Party oversight. Ri also attends with Kim Jong-un the observance of "new weapon systems." Ri is also a member of the KWP Politburo, a vice-director of the KWP Central Committee, a member of the KWP Central Military Committee, a member of the DPRK State Affairs Commission, and a delegate of the 14th DPRK Supreme People's Assembly. In addition to being a former Commander of the North Korean Air Force, he is also rumored to be the father of Kim Jong-un's wife, Ri Sol-ju.

He is without doubt the most significant advisor Kim Jong-un has in the face of crisis due to his high-level experience in both the military and the party. No one else compares even closely.”

16. North Korea's Kim pledges thousands of new homes in storm recovery effort: state media

Reuters · by Sangmi Cha · October 13, 2020

Simply PR.

17. North Korea's Big October 10th Military Parade: The Facade Kim Wants You to See

The National Interest · by Hazel Smith · October 13, 2020

Yes, the regime shows us what they want us to see. It is masterful at denial and deception. With all due respect to Dr. Smith - there is always a military solution. Unfortunately, the cost for that solution is always too high. But what we need to focus on is solving the Korea question because that will bring the acceptable durable political arrangement that will be security and stability to the Korean peninsula.

Conclusion: "Pyongyang’s military parades didn’t reveal much that we don’t know already, but it serves as a reminder of the obvious. North Korea’s expansion of ballistic and nuclear programs brings increased risk of dangerous conflict because wars are often unintended, caused by accident or unanticipated. If war broke out, weapons of mass destruction could be used by all sides. North Korea cannot win militarily, but all will lose in case of conflict. United States military war-planning anticipates millions of deaths if war breaks out on the Korean Peninsula. There is no military solution to the political conflict on the Korean peninsula. It is time for substantive diplomatic initiatives."

18. Former USFK base in Incheon returned to citizens after 81 years

koreaherald.com · by Lee Jae-eun · October 14, 2020

I have fond memories of making the drive from Camp Greaves on the DMZ to Camp Market. In 1996 we drove 121 Jeeps there and returned with 82 HMMWVs when I was with the 1-9 Infantry.

Also when we were training with the ROK 5th Special Forces Brigade in Bupyeong, Camp Market provided US logistical support.

19. U.S. renews calls on S. Korea to join economic security campaign against China

en.yna.co.kr · by 김승연 · October 14, 2020

This should be something where interests easily align. I am troubled by the statement in the article.

