10/13/2020 News & Commentary - Korea

1. South Korea doesn't have to remain allied with US, ambassador warns

Washington Examiner · Joel Gehrke · October 12, 2020

Wrong title. But this is to be expected from the press and the pundits who have never lived the alliance or understand the mutual commitment to it by those who serve as members of it.

Yes, these comments are not being well received. Some interpret them as the ROK somehow wavering about the future of the alliance. But the Ambassador’s words are actually very positive about the future of the alliance and his intent is to say that its strength is built on the foundation of the deliberate commitment today and in the future, not simply because we have had an alliance for 70 years.

I expect this will cause some friction within the alliance and there will be pundits on both sides who will misinterpret these comments.

However, I interpret the Ambassadors words as very positive. I think his intention is to show the alliance is strong and it is not built on simply maintaining the status quo or that the alliance is like a ship on "automatic pilot" that goes forward without effort and input by the members of the alliance. To think the alliance is "automatic" is the insult. To know that it takes deliberate decision to sustain the alliance and make it better demonstrates the highest level of respect for the alliance.

I think the Ambassador is saying the alliance is strong because it is based on a deliberate decision now and every day in the future to sustain the alliance and move it forward based on the interests of the ROK and the US.

The U.S. State Department offered this statement (with which I strongly concur):

"We are extremely proud of our 70-year-old alliance and all it has been done for the sake of peace and professionalism for the U.S. and ROK, and the Region as a whole. Based on our shared values, our two countries are working together as allies and friends to create that our alliance is available to meet new and emerging markets in the presence, including those countries, including those countries."

I know he agrees with the State Department's statement that our alliance is based on shared values, shared interests, and a shared strategy against the existential threat from the North and, as the 1953 Mutual Defense Treaty says, against threats to both countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

The alliance will be sustained because of the strength of the commitment to the alliance now and in the future and it will not simply rest on the past 70 years and continue forward because it has to be sustained for so long.

Those who would use these comments to harm the alliance or use these comments to advance a harmful political agenda regarding the alliance should be called out as the ones who are both ignorant of the alliance are willing to damage to it.

The bottom line is that I interpret the Ambassador's statement as very positive but unfortunately misinterpreted by those who do not support the alliance.

2. The North Korean missile threat [Infographic]

Forbes · Niall McCarthy · October 12, 2020

A handy "scorecard" for those who are keeping track.

3. Sweden, Denmark to alert UN on shock N.Korea documentary

Barron's · AFP · October 12, 2020

So far, I have not been able to find a way to access this in the US.

4. Contradictory message: Kim Jong-Un flexes muscle, extends olive branch

Yonhap News Agency · Editorial · October 13, 2020

It is important to recognize Kim has an olive branch (a phony one) in one hand and a "treasured sword" in the other.

From a draft op-ed I am submitting today:

Kim extended a phony olive branch to the Moon administration stating, “I also send this warm wish of mine to our dear fellow countrymen in the South, and hope that this health crisis would come to an end as early as possible and the day would come when the North and South take each other's hand again.” This comes on the heals of the brutal murder of a South Korean civil servant in North Korean waters in September. For two years, the South has implemented confidence building measures in accordance with the so-called Comprehensive Military Agreement as part of the 2018 Pyongyang Declaration without any reciprocity from the North. In fact, from the Hanoi Summit in 2019 through July of 2020, the North conducted some 31 missile and rocket tests that pose a direct threat to South Korean and U.S. forces. As demonstrated by the parade and Kim’s own words, the NKPA continues to develop offensive capabilities to be able to attack the South.

There has been no change to the regime’s long-term goal to dominate the entire peninsula. Although the North’s Constitution has been revised numerous times, Article Two has remained consistent: “The DPRK is a revolutionary state, which has inherited brilliant traditions formed during the glorious revolutionary struggle against the imperialist aggressors, in the struggle to achieve the liberation of the homeland and the freedom and well-being of the people.” This is what makes the relationship zero-sum between the North and South. The North remains committed to completing the revolution and achieving the liberation of the homeland to be ruled by the Guerrilla Dynasty and Gulag State. Thus, Kim’s supposed olive branch is not sincere but rather is intended to provide the message that the Moon Administration wants to hear so it will continue to pursue engagement, which the regime can eventually exploit to coerce concessions.

5. U.N. Seoul human rights office meets brother of S. Korean official killed by N.K. soldiers

Yonhap News Agency · elly@yna.co.kr · October 12, 2020

A small positive step forward. The Moon administration needs to apologize to the family for allowing the civil servant's reputation to be tarnished by allegations of an attempted defection.

6. North Korea threw a nuke parade to flaunt these frightening new weapons

Popular Mechanics · Kyle Mizokami · October 12, 2020

Almost everything shown in the parade was modeled on modern western military equipment, right down to night vision googles mounted on helmets and knee pads on soldier uniforms.

7. North Korea’s monstrous new missile is a reminder of Trump’s failure to contain the regime

Washington Post · Editorial Board · October 12, 2020

An expected op-ed. Criticism for sure. But no one offers a feasible, acceptable, and suitable course of action that would bring success.

Some may argue with the title and say the regime has been contained in that it has not conducted any attacks against the South or in the region.

8. Pyongyang parades its nuclear capabilities

Dong-A Ilbo · October 12, 2020

A warning to the Blue House for its apparent rejoicing in Kim Jong-Un's message to the South.

9. Kim Jong-Un called ‘better than Trump’ after he weeps during speech, apologizes for failure to handle Covid-19

MEAWW · Pritha Paul · October 12, 2020

Also expected criticism.

10. Jail for man who supplied luxury items to North Korea

Straits Times · Shaffiq Alkhatib · October 13, 2020

We need more of this in the international community. Kudos to Singapore.

11. Official's killing to be discussed at UN next week

Chosun Ilbo · Roh Suk-jo & An Young · October 13, 2020

Good. Note that Kim's supposed apology was a "non-apology apology."

12. BTS honored Korean War sacrifices. Some in China detected an insult.

New York Times · Tiffany May & Amy Chang Chien · October 12, 2020

South Korea versus China in soft power. Perhaps China detected some sharpness in the comments making it sharp power!

But we should remember the Chinese People's Volunteers came to the aid of the aggressor, who attacked the South in a bid to eliminate its freedom. Should the Chinese be honored for that? Or should they get a pass for their complicity in the deaths of what are estimated to be up to 5 million people.

13. New North Korean tank has features from Russian Armata and US Abrams

AMN · News Desk · October 12, 2020

As I noted, a lot of the equipment and weapons systems seemed to be knockoffs of modern major power equipment.

14. Did North Korean strongman Kim Jong-Un cry?

Vice · Junhyup Kwon · October 12, 2020

Let's not be duped by the ability of Koreans in the North to cry on demand, to include Kim Jong-Un. It is in their DNA. It is excellent political theater to reinforce the message North Korean apologists and appeasers want to hear.

15. We take a closer look at North Korea's new prototype main battle tank

Drive · Joseph Trevithick & Tyler Rogoway · October 12, 2020

Again, western and major power knockoffs?

16. Japan may not attend summit in Korea due to wartime labour dispute – media

Reuters · Elaine Lies et al. · October 12, 2020

I am not optimistic that we will see any improvements in the political relationship any time soon.

17. S.Korea to observe joint U.S.-Japan drills

Chosun Ilbo · Roh Suk-jo · October 12, 2020

An observer? As in one? Sigh....

Excellent comments from Congressman Waltz.

18. U.S. supports end-of-war declaration, if North is on board: Korean ambassador

Korea Joong Ang Daily · Shim Kyu-Seok · October 12, 2020

My question remains: how will an end of war declaration ensure the security of the ROK against the existential threat from the North? What effects will be achieved by an end of war declaration? If the North gets on board (which is doubtful), have we assessed how the regime intends to use such a declaration to support its long con and political warfare strategy?

And, of course, who is the US official to whom the Ambassador is referring?

19. South Korea reports first triple-digit rise in coronavirus cases in six days: KDCA

Reuters · Hyonhee Shin & Himani Sarkar · October 13, 2020

20. North Korea’s new big stick

ASPI · Malcolm Davis · October 12, 2020

Yes, this conclusion is an insult to the Trump Administration, and it seems supportive of Biden. But what it really illustrates is that it is Kim Jong-Un who is executing a long con in support of his political warfare strategy. We need to focus on Kim and not on simply blaming this or any administration. We need to understand and attack Kim's strategies.

"The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by menacing it with an endless series of hobgoblins, all of them imaginary."

- H.L. Mencken

"Naturally, the common people don't want war...but, after all it's the leaders of the country who determine the policy and it is always a simple matter to drag the people along, whether it is a democracy or a fascist dictatorship or a Parliament or a Communist dictatorship...Voice or no voice, the people can always be brought to the bidding of the leaders. That is easy. All you have to do is tell them they are being attacked and denounce the pacifists for lack of patriotism and exposing the country to danger. It works the same way in any country."

- Herman Goering at Nuremberg trial in 1946

"Their credulity debased and vitiated the faculties of the mind: they corrupted the evidence of history; and superstition gradually extinguished the hostile light of philosophy and science."

- Edward Gibbon