10/11/2020 News & Commentary – National Security

News & commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and published by Daniel Riggs.

1. Six Arrested on Federal Charge of Conspiracy to Kidnap the Governor of Michigan

2. With U.S. troops gone, Taliban expands influence in one Afghan province

3. Counterinsurgency in the Philippines: An Inside Look at Partner Warfare

4. Suspected female Indonesian terrorist, 2 others nabbed in Sulu

5. Maria Ressa on the Battle for Truth, the Role of America's Social Media Platforms, and What Comes Next

6. Army eyes shorter deployments, reducing low-priority unit obligations

7. YF-12: The SR-71's missile-packing sibling

8. The Coming F-35 Fiasco

9. Task Force on Countering Disinformation

10. Russian Hybrid Warfare

11. How the FBI became a target of Russian disinformation

12. Opinion | The Biggest Risk to This Election Is Not Russia. It’s Us.

13. US-inspired rightwing extremism an 'insidious' threat to Australia, study finds

14. Block China’s seat on human rights council over Uighurs, urges Lisa Nandy

15. 45 ex-rebels in Leyte get livelihood kits

16. QAnon Is Thriving in Germany. The Extreme Right Is Delighted.

17. Opinion | Everything I Know About Elite America I Learned From ‘Fresh Prince’ and ‘West Wing’

18. Whitey Ford, Beloved Yankees Pitcher Who Confounded Batters, Dies at 91

1. Six Arrested on Federal Charge of Conspiracy to Kidnap the Governor of Michigan

justice.gov · October 8, 2020

Here is the press release for the indictment. At this link is the actual criminal complaint. I recommend reading it.

Since I am not a lawyer I do not understand the details but Michagan indicted 7 persons as well. But the 13 persons, despite coming from disparate backgrounds, with possibly different political ideologies, are all connected in this alleged plot against the Michigan governor. Certainly strange bedfellows.

2. With U.S. troops gone, Taliban expands influence in one Afghan province

The Washington Post · by Susannah George · October 10, 2020

3. Counterinsurgency in the Philippines: An Inside Look at Partner Warfare

mwi.usma.edu · by Shawna Sinnott · October 9, 2020

An excellent podcast my good friend Joe Felter. If you have 52 minutes it is worth a lesson.

4. Suspected female Indonesian terrorist, 2 others nabbed in Sulu

pna.gov.ph

Suspected female Indonesian terrorist, 2 others nabbed in Sulu

5. Maria Ressa on the Battle for Truth, the Role of America's Social Media Platforms, and What Comes Next

gijn.org · by Gaelle Faure · September 29, 2019

Maria Ressa is one of the world's experts on social media, journalism, influence and politics. We can learn a lot from her. Her ominous words: "What’s happening in the Philippines, she said, “is coming soon to a democracy near you” - if it hasn’t already."

6. Army eyes shorter deployments, reducing low-priority unit obligations

Defense News · by Kyle Rempfer · October 10, 2020

7. YF-12: The SR-71's missile-packing sibling

sandboxx.us · by Alex Hollings · October 9, 2020

8. The Coming F-35 Fiasco

defenseone.com · by Bilal Y. Saab

9. Task Force on Countering Disinformation

Arizona Courts

10. Russian Hybrid Warfare

understandingwar.org

The 33 page PDF can be downloaded here.

11. How the FBI became a target of Russian disinformation

bostonherald.com · by Eli Lake · October 5, 2020

12. Opinion | The Biggest Risk to This Election Is Not Russia. It’s Us.

The New York Times · by Fiona Hill · October 7, 2020

13. US-inspired rightwing extremism an 'insidious' threat to Australia, study finds

The Guardian · by Daniel Hurst · October 9, 2020

Excerpts:

Waldek said some people were attracted to conspiracy theories – such as QAnon - “because they are crisis narratives and they provide structure and security in times of crisis”.

“In our report we talk about the creeping threat and how that is the aim of rightwing extremism. When you look at its end state, yes, there’s a violent aspect, but they’re also trying to make it acceptable for people to talk about Islamophobic things,” Waldek said.

The researchers said politicians should take the lead in raising awareness of the threat from rightwing extremism.

“We spend a lot of energy within a democratic system, as we should, with the two different teams arguing and competing against one another,” Droogan said.

US-inspired rightwing extremism an 'insidious' threat to Australia, study finds

14. Block China’s seat on human rights council over Uighurs, urges Lisa Nandy

The Guardian · by Michael Savage · October 10, 2020

My belief: China seeks to export its authoritarian political system around the world in order to dominate regions, co-opt or coerce international organizations, create economic conditions favorable to China alone, and displace democratic institutions.

15. 45 ex-rebels in Leyte get livelihood kits

pna.gov.ph · by Sarwell Meniano · October 9, 2020

This reinforces the podcast from the Modern War Institute with Joe Felter and Dennis Eclarin.

16. QAnon Is Thriving in Germany. The Extreme Right Is Delighted.

The New York Times · by Katrin Bennhold · October 11, 2020

Wow! I had no idea the Germans believed in this stuff as well.

17. Opinion | Everything I Know About Elite America I Learned From ‘Fresh Prince’ and ‘West Wing’

The New York Times · by Rob Henderson · October 10, 2020

Some interesting food for thought.

18. Whitey Ford, Beloved Yankees Pitcher Who Confounded Batters, Dies at 91

The New York Times · by Richard Goldstein · October 9, 2020

One of my childhood heroes. RIP Whitey Ford. Going to Yankee games was one of the highlights of my youth.

-----------------------

"The disappearance of a sense of responsibility is the most far-reaching consequence of submission to authority."

- Stanley Milgram

"There are three kinds of patriots, two bad, one good. The bad ones are the uncritical lovers and the loveless critics. Good patriots carry on a lover's quarrel with their country."

- Wililam Sloane Coffin

"I have learned over the years that when one's mind is made up, this diminishes fear."

- Rosa Parks