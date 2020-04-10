10/04/2020 News & Commentary - Korea

News and Commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and Published by Riley Murray.

1. Pompeo cancels visit to S. Korea after Trump's virus diagnosis

en.yna.co.kr · by 장동우 · October 4, 2020

It appears the Quad is the priority.

2. Speculations mount that North may reveal new weapon during parade

koreajoongangdaily.joins.com

We will be hearing this for the next 6 days. I wonder if the oddsmakers in Vegas are following this. What are the odds we will see a new weapons system?

3. Bracing for all possibilities (Korean OpEd on Trump with COVID)

koreajoongangdaily.joins.com

The whole world is speculating on the President's health. A lot in this short OpEd. The conclusion notes probably what is the worst case for South Korea - being forced to take sides in the China -US dispute. I know from my Korean friends that Korea made this choice in 1953 with the Mutual Defense Treaty and there is no question as to the choice. But given the economic relationships and geography they need to be able to trade with China walk a tightrope and they ask that we respect their position. But the bottom line there is no question which side Korea is on. Unfortunately there are voices in the South that do not necessarily agree with that reality and sometimes those voices are loud.

4. N. Korea seen moving intercontinental ballistic missile: report

koreaherald.com · by The Korea Herald · October 4, 2020

This is a very curious statement. "Seoul maintains a missile defense network in which the Patriot is used to intercept missiles flying at low altitudes and the THAAD takes down ones at high altitudes. The THAAD has much longer-range radars than the Patriot." It seems like Seoul is participating in an integrated missile defense system. It sounds like THAAD belongs to Seoul. If Seoul is claiming responsibility for THAAD I hope it will solve the basing problem for it and allow it to be resupplied and supported logistically without interference from the protestors the government has allowed to blow support operations.

5. Trump's COVID-19 infection casts shadow over Moon's peace efforts

The Korea Times · October 4, 2020

I fear an overreaction by Seoul. Yes, we all have to be concerned with the health of the President. However, if he had not contracted COVID I do not see that President Moon's peace efforts would have had any more chance of moving forward. I seriously doubt there was any serious chance of a 4th Kim-Trump meeting before the election. The problem with the peace efforts is not Moon or trump. It is Kim Jong-un. Now of course the real problem could be that if Kim Jong-un senses an opportunity for mischief to support blackmail diplomacy, he could conduct a provocation and this could lead to a miscalculation.

6. North Korea Arms State-Run Farms and Businesses to Prevent Theft

rfa.org – 2 October 2020

The Korean people in the north are becoming desperate. Unless the regime reopens the border and allows the 400+ markets to operate things will only get worse.

7. North Korea is likely to start acting up again during the US presidential election - but this year might be different

Business Insider · by David Choi

An article based on recent work by CSIS. There is no doubt north Korea studies and follows our politics. And the regime knows US politics affects the regime.

8. These deepfake videos of Putin and Kim have gone viral

https://fortune.com/2020/10/02/deepfakes-putin-kim-jong-un-democracy-disinformation/ - by Jeremy Kahn – 2 October 2020

You have to admit regardless of your partisan view these videos are very well done.

The Putin video he here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sbFHhpYU15w

The Kim video is here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ERQlaJ_czHU. The voice is how I would imagine Kim speaking English

9. S. Korea to maintain toughened virus curbs this week

en.yna.co.kr · by 강윤승 · October 4, 2020

10. New infection cases under 100 for 4th day; post-Chuseok virus fight in focus

en.yna.co.kr · by 강윤승 · October 4, 2020

But we will not know the effects of Chuseok for a couple of weeks.

11. North Korean human rights organization of the United States that advocates 'Jeon Kwang-hoon'... How are they connected

https://newstapa.org/article/J6w6K – by Tim Shorrock – 29 September 2020

What a hit job by Tim Shorrock. The problem with him is that supposedly the Moon administration admires and listens to him. This is a machine translation so it is not perfect, but you get the gist of the insulting work by Shorrock. He is attacking many of my personal friends and colleagues who are doing great work on behalf of freedom and human rights and the Korean people in the north and South.

12. The Defector Crisis: Made in America

https://newstapa.org/article/J6w6K – by Tim Shorrock – 29 September 2020

Again, another hit job by Shorrock attacking personal friends and colleagues who are doing important work for human rights and freedom and escapees from the north. I would ask all my Korean friends to not allow Shorrock to have the influence he does in Korea. He is no friend of Korea and no friend of the US.

