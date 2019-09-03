Small Wars Journal

10 Things You Didn't Know About Jim Mattis from His New Memoir 'Call Sign Chaos'

  1. Blog

10 Things You Didn't Know About Jim Mattis from His New Memoir 'Call Sign Chaos' by Hope Hodge Seck – Military.com

Former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is not talking about President Donald Trump in his new memoir "Call Sign Chaos: Learning to Lead," written with military author Bing West and released Monday.

But the book, styled as a three-part course in leadership tracing Mattis' 40-year career from Marine infantryman to head of U.S. Central Command, still delivers plenty of anecdotes and reflections that will satisfy admirers of the legendary general…

Read on.