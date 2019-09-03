10 Things You Didn't Know About Jim Mattis from His New Memoir 'Call Sign Chaos' by Hope Hodge Seck – Military.com

Former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is not talking about President Donald Trump in his new memoir "Call Sign Chaos: Learning to Lead," written with military author Bing West and released Monday.

But the book, styled as a three-part course in leadership tracing Mattis' 40-year career from Marine infantryman to head of U.S. Central Command, still delivers plenty of anecdotes and reflections that will satisfy admirers of the legendary general…