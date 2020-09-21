09/21/2020 News & Commentary – Korea

News & commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and published by Daniel Riggs.

1. Secret documents show North Korea laundering money through U.S. banks

NBC News · by Dan De Luce

The subtitle says it all. This should be a surprise to no one.

2. USFK chief: 'Difficult to transfer OPCON to S. Korea next year'

donga.com · September 21, 2020

I am sure this will cause quite a stir in South Korea within the Moon administration. But the General is reminding everyone that a conditions based transition is critical to the security of the ROK. If the Moon administration remains focused on a time based transition, it will put the security of the ROK at risk.

This should be a wakeup call for the Moon administration who should be putting all effort into ensuring the conditions are met. Of course, there is one condition it has little control over and that is a reduction in the security threat (this explains why the Administration wants to tout the success of the Comprehensive Military Agreement, but the fact is the north Korean threat has increased since the agreement 2 years ago)

And in fact, the Moon administration is not taking over wartime operational control from the US. The ROK/US Combined Forces Command will be led by ROK general officer when the transition occurs and the ROK/US CFC will continue to answer to both countries equally through the Military Committee as it does now.

3. Iran, N. Korea resumes long-range missile cooperation: report

en.yna.co.kr · by 송상호 · September 21, 2020

Resumes?

This is no surprise to anyone who has read Dr. Bruce Bechtol's books, specifically, North Korean Military Proliferation in the Middle East and Africa: Enabling Violence and Instability,

4. N.K. propaganda outlet slams S. Korea over nuclear deterrence discussion with U.S.

en.yna.co.kr · by 고병준 · September 21, 2020

Be afraid. Be very afraid. The north is getting the message on nuclear deterrence. This is a good thing.

5. IHO's expected new numerical system likely to help resolve East Sea naming dispute

en.yna.co.kr · by 김승연 · September 21, 2020

Another source of friction in Japanese relations and for Korea's place in the world. I am skeptical that this will be considered a resolution of this dispute but I hope it does.

6. N.K. paper urges efforts to maximize rice production despite typhoon damage

en.yna.co.kr · by 고병준 · September 21, 2020

I am not sure that the damage to the rice fields can be overcome. They certainly cannot plant and harvest any new rice this late in the season. I fear the Korean people are going to suffer horrendously because of Kim Jong-un's policy decisions that have only made the effects of the natural disasters worse.

7. Kim Son Il appointed as deputy director of Reconnaissance General Bureau

dailynk.com by Jeong Tae Joo · September 21, 2020

Kim Jong-un cleaning house? But this is what it is all about: strengthening party control over all aspects of north Korea. Quote: "According to the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, Kim's appointment is aimed at strengthening the Workers' Party's chain of command over the RGB. His report suggests that North Korea wants to continue setting up cyberwarfare-related "bases" in China and other countries while ensuring that the agency's efforts to expand its cyberwarfare capabilities come under the "direct guidance" of the party."

8. North Korean smuggler shot dead while crossing border

dailynk.com · by Ha Yoon Ah · September 21, 2020

We have read the orders. Now we see implementation (or execution so to speak).. The regime has put up so it does not have to shut up.

9. N. Korea to curb illegal slaughtering, ownership of working cows

dailynk.com · by Ha Yoon Ah · September 21, 2020

Desperation on the part of the people and on the part of the party to maintain control.

10. A Donald Trump Second Term: A Dangerous Time for U.S.-North Korea Relations?

The National Interest · by Spencer D. Bakich · September 20, 2020

An ominous conclusion. I hate to depend on Kim for security and stability. Quote: "War was "much closer than anyone would know," Trump admitted. Yet, little has changed in the ensuing three years to alleviate concerns about Trump's approach to crisis bargaining. Regional stability depends, then, on whether Kim is satisfied with what he has, an admittedly slender reed on which to rest one's hopes."

11. North Korea takes its propaganda to YouTube

The Telegraph · by Nicola Smith

And relatively large numbers of people are watching.

12. ROTC general tapped as Army chief of staff for 1st time (South Korea)

The Korea Times · September 21, 2020

Yes, historic.

13. NK silent as Moon speaks of peace deal

koreaherald.com · by Choi Si-young · September 20, 2020

Perhaps it has no interest in peace on the South's terms. We should never forget the regime's objective is to dominate the Korean peninsula under its domination to ensure regime survival. But we can expect to exploit Moon's peace vision to support its long con and its political warfare with Juche characteristics.

14. Inter-Korean reconciliation should not mean turning a blind eye to rights violations

straitstimes.com · September 21, 2020

Human rights is a national security issue.

