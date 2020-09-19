09/19/2020 News & Commentary - National Security

News and Commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and Published by Riley Murray.

1. FBI's Wray: Russia using 'drumbeat of misinformation' to undermine Biden campaign

2. FBI Backs Up Oregon Law Enforcement Fighting Disinformation Campaign That Claims Antifa Is Setting Wildfires

3. Esper's Convenient Lie

4. Trump vows continued to efforts to bring remains of POWs/MIAs

5. Taiwan pledges deeper U.S. ties as Chinese jets harry island

6. Commentary: Chinese military contributes to world peace

7. It’s been a bad week on social media for military appreciation

8. Explainer: What is hybrid warfare and how has China used it?

9. Guam Becomes a Living Laboratory for Pentagon’s ‘Connect-Everything’ Experiments

10. China's new white paper on its contribution to UN peacekeeping underpins pursuit of Peace

11. Commentary: Duterte admin (finally) acknowledges value of Philippine-US alliance

12. Corps offers up to $50K bonuses for Raiders in retirement range, says there is no shortage

13. Trump can upend the status quo again by recognizing Taiwan in international organizations

14. CCP announces plan to take control of China's private sector

15. Taiwan: The threat that the world ignores

16. Army infantry school is doing away with 'mean, nasty' shark attack methodology at basic training

17. Why East Asian Countries Were Wearing Masks Long Before COVID-19

1. FBI's Wray: Russia using 'drumbeat of misinformation' to undermine Biden campaign

Reuters · by Mark Hosenball · September 17, 2020

This upsets the Russian hoaxers.

2. FBI Backs Up Oregon Law Enforcement Fighting Disinformation Campaign That Claims Antifa Is Setting Wildfires

hstoday.us · by Bridget Johnson

It is amazing how these idiotic conspiracy theories grow legs but of course they work because they do fit the world view of those who believe them.

3. Esper's Convenient Lie

defenseone.com · by Paul Scharre

This is an important debate very much worth having but the title and the accusation are uncalled for though I suppose the sensationalism will create buzz and attention.

4. Trump vows continued to efforts to bring remains of POWs/MIAs

en.yna.co.kr · by 변덕근 · September 19, 2020

Lest we never forget.

Our moral strength and our political weakness. It is the right thing to recover and account for all our personnel. But adversaries like north Korea can (and have) exploit this politically. Fortunately we place our moral values above the evil that exists in regime's like Kim's family.

5. Taiwan pledges deeper U.S. ties as Chinese jets harry island

Reuters · by Reuters Staff · September 19, 2020

Will the US pledge deeper ties with Taiwan?

6. Commentary: Chinese military contributes to world peace

Xinhua | English.news.cn

xinhuanet.com

From a CCP mouthpiece.

7. It’s been a bad week on social media for military appreciation

militarytimes.com · by J.D. Simkins, Davis Winkie · September 19, 2020

Sometimes you just cannot make this stuff up. This week will be studied for years to come in all courses concerned with military and government public affairs.

8. Explainer: What is hybrid warfare and how has China used it?

theweek.in - 14 September 2020

I will defer to the father of hybrid warfare, Frank Hoffman.

9. Guam Becomes a Living Laboratory for Pentagon’s ‘Connect-Everything’ Experiments

defenseone.com · by Patrick Tucker

10. China's new white paper on its contribution to UN peacekeeping underpins pursuit of Peace

almasdarnews.com · September 19, 2020

Source: Sputnik. An interesting perspective.

11. Commentary: Duterte admin (finally) acknowledges value of Philippine-US alliance

philstar.com · by Renato Cruz De Castro

However, I do not think Duterte has really had an epiphany.

12. Corps offers up to $50K bonuses for Raiders in retirement range, says there is no shortage

marinecorpstimes.com · by Philip Athey · September 16, 2020

"It takes time to create a Raider."

13. Trump can upend the status quo again by recognizing Taiwan in international organizations

Washington Examiner · by Emily de La Bruyère - Nathan Picarsic · September 17, 2020

14. CCP announces plan to take control of China's private sector

asiatimesfinancial.com · by Chris Gill

Unfortunately the report is in Chinese. http://www.xinhuanet.com/fortune/2020-09/15/c_1126497384.htm. Hopefully our Chinese experts can provide an assessment.

15. Taiwan: The threat that the world ignores

DW · by Deutsche Welle (www.dw.com)

16. Army infantry school is doing away with 'mean, nasty' shark attack methodology at basic training

Stars and Stripes

17. Why East Asian Countries Were Wearing Masks Long Before COVID-19

huffpost.com · by Brittany Wong · September 18, 2020

“Fight for the things that you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you.”

- Ruth Bader Ginsberg

"Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to reform."

- Mark Twain

"The most courageous act is still to think for yourself. Aloud."

- Coco Chanel

"The opposite of love is not hate, it's indifference. The opposite of art is not ugliness, it's indifference. The opposite of faith is not heresy, it's indifference. And the opposite of life is not death, it's indifference."

- Elie Wiesel