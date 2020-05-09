09/05/2020 News & Commentary – Korea

News & commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and published by Ahyoung Shin

1. ROK/US combined training protects integrity of the OPCON transition process

militarytimes.com · by David Maxwell · September 5, 2020

My latest OpEd.

2. U.S. non-profit organization, training experts on North Korean Human Rights

VOA Korea · by Jang Yanghee · August 29, 2020

Important effort by HRNK. Our Director, Greg Scarlatoiu, is a great American doing great work for an important mission. (truth in advertising I am a member of the Board of Directors of HRNK). (And again, this is reporting that is probably unique to the Korean service of Voice of America). The article is translated from Korean by Emily Spaugh, HRNK Research Intern, as it was only broadcast in Korean to the Korean peninsula.

3. Simon Wiesenthal Center Urges YouTube to Delete Korean Language Holocaust Denial Screed

wiesenthal.com · September 3, 2020

I hope YouTube takes action. It is interesting that North Korea would use this kind of propaganda. Who is the target audience for this kind of propaganda and what effect are they trying to achieve? I am sure it is somehow connected to trying to somehow shift the focus from the regime's horrendous human rights abuses and crimes against humanity and perhaps trying to lay the groundwork to say that all the accusations against North Korea are lies).

The video (in Korean) is still online with 138,000 views since August 28 and 1296 comments and many of the comments are supportive (but in Koreas)

4. China complicit in bypassing UN sanctions to launder North Korean money, report suggests

The Telegraph · by Nicola Smith

This should be absolutely no surprise. There are three reasons for this. First is the three "No's" - China wants no war, no regime instability and collapse, and no nukes. It is batting .600. But China wants to maintain the status quo on the peninsula and does not want North Korea to either initiate war or become unstable and that is more important than North Korea having nukes. Second, China is not interested in solving the ROK/US security problem vis a vis north Korea. Third, there is probably money to be made for China.

5. Abe Ruined the Most Important Democratic Relationship in Asia

Foreign Policy · by S. Nathan Park · September 4, 2020

Strong critique here. I still say the only way to address this critical relationship is for the Korean and Japanese leaders to exercise decisive leadership and agree to make national security and national prosperity the priority while they agree to manage the historical issues. It will require leadership to quell the domestic political pressures in their own countries.

6. Sinpo South Shipyard: Preparations for a Pukguksong-3 SLBM Test?

beyondparallel.csis.org · by Joseph Bermudez and Victor Cha · September 4, 2020

Will this be an October surprise? Is this the new strategic weapon? Will this be an early or late Christman gift (per the regime's threat from last year).

7. North Korean dissident calls out China for enabling brutal regime

New York Post · by Ebony Bowden · September 4, 2020

Mrs. Park is on a roll calling out both North Korea and China. The rest of the world needs to do so.

8. Why U.S.-North Korea Diplomacy is Dead for This Year

The National Interest · by Daniel R. DePetris · September 4, 2020

There is no silver bullet. There is no quick fix. The onus is on Kim Jong-un. He has chosen not to negotiate. If we think that giving him concessions will change is behavior, we have not been paying attention. We only will justify his blackmail diplomacy by doing so.

I will tell you this simpleton (me) does not think Kim Jong-un is unpredictable and incapable of reason. He is very capable of reason in the context of his nature, culture, history, and strategy as handed down from his father and grandfather. But he is the head of a mafia-like crime family cult who seeks to dominate the Korean peninsula and is executing his long con to get relief from sanctions while keeping his nuclear weapons and missiles. So Mr. DePetris, by all means call me a simpleton.

9. Does Kim Jong Un want Trump or Biden?

Washington Examiner · by Tom Rogan · September 4, 2020

Does it matter? While he may make tactical adjustments depending on who is president his strategy and objectives will not change.

This is an interesting assessment. I am skeptical.

10. The Dangerous North Korea (book reviews)

The New York Times · by Gordon G. Chang · September 4, 2020

Gordon Chang provides thought provoking reviews of three recent books on North Korea. I have read Pak's (which I think is excellent) but not Hanley's or Panda's. Since Panda's book addresses Kim's command and control of his nuclear weapons I will have to read it. And Hanley's provides another interesting look at the Korean War.

11. Seoul wants to defend North Korea human rights, reports say

upi.com · by Elizabeth Shim

This is very good to hear. I hope the Ministry of Unification does get aggressive. It is a moral imperative and national security issue. Kim Jong-un cannot be allowed to deny (and abuse) the human rights of the Korean people living in the north in order to remain in power.

12. Killing of NK leader's brother and others require U.S. review on chemical weapons: CRS

en.yna.co.kr · by Byun Duk-kun · September 5, 2020

North Korea and Russia conduct assassination by chemical weapons. They must be held accountable.

The CRS 3 page report can be downloaded here.

13. Concerns over Chuseok holiday amid rising COVID-19 curve

donga.com · September 5, 2020

I am sure Korea is worried. It will be interesting to see how much travel actually and how many family gatherings take place and how much the virus may be spread.

14. New virus cases stay below 200 for 3rd day in S. Korea in 'positive' sign

en.yna.co.kr · by 이민지 · September 5, 2020

15. Typhoon Haishen may skirt eastern coast of S. Korea, bring heavy rains

en.yna.co.kr · by 남광식 · September 5, 2020

If those heavy rains hit North Korea it will just compound the growing humanitarian disaster.

16. Abuse of power has become the norm in Moon's South Korea

Al Jazeera English · by Hyung-A Kim

Not a good look for President Moon.

17. North Korea officials to be punished after typhoon causes 'dozens of casualties'

The Guardian · by Agence France-Presse · September 5, 2020

The nature of the Kim family regime exposed.

