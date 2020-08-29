08/29/2020 News & Commentary – National Security

News & commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and published by Daniel Riggs.

1. On the Issue of Chinese Malign Influence, Both Trump and Biden are Right

2. Is the CCP losing its 'Mandate of Heaven'?

3. How Great Power Competition and Regional Rivalries are Destabilizing the Red Sea Region

4. U.S. Cyber Command helps prosecutors seize stolen cryptocurrency traced to illicit N. Korea nuclear weapons program

5. Opinion | Shinzo Abe's resignation could deal a blow to Japan and U.S. interests alike

6. Army official: 2 soldiers killed, 3 hurt in 'routine training' incident

7. East Asia military balance at risk from new missiles and drones

8. A New Era of Coronavirus Testing Is About to Begin

9. What's Next for the U.S.-Japan 'Special Relationship'

10. Top general says no role for military in presidential vote

11. Philippine human rights workers are being systematically killed in a growing war on dissent

12. The Army Now Has the Most 4-Star Generals on Duty Since World War II

13. Silver Stars awarded to two Green Berets and a pararescueman for close-quarters Taliban battle

14. Jolo back to normal, but braces for terrorist attacks, says mayor

15. How Many of Maria Ressa's Warnings Will We Ignore?

16. Pentagon poised to award Medal of Honor to Alwyn Cashe, who died after saving fellow soldiers in Iraq

17. Belarusian Officials Shut Down Internet With Technology Made by U.S. Firm

18. The Myth of SOF Leadership and the Need for Urgency | SOF News

19. Report - SOF Civil Affairs in Great Power Competition | SOF News

20. Leadership questions mount at GWU, where officials plan layoffs, salary cuts

21. Algorithms, AI alone can't help Facebook tackle online extremism. It needs people too

The National Interest · by Craig Singleton · August 27, 2020

From my FDD colleague Craig Singleton.

A key point:

The Chinese influence machine does not just target America's media landscape. Arguably, its most successful efforts to shape the narrative around China involve co-opting prominent academics and influential members of the business community to advance the Party's objectives, often in exchange for financial remuneration or promises of market access. This tactic, known as "elite capture," is also a hallmark of Beijing's One Belt One Road initiative.

Washington must stay on guard and continue to counter China's influence operations no matter who wins.

eastasiaforum.org · by Friso Stevens · August 28, 2020

A view of a Chinese apologist?

The National Interest · by Yoel Guzansky · August 28, 2020

A view from Israel.

The Washington Post· by Spencer S. Hsu · August 28, 2020

Good work by Cybercom.

The Washington Post · by Editorial Board

Hopefully we can manage the relationship during and after the transition.

fox17online.com · by KGTV Staff · August 28, 2020

"Routine training" can be very dangerous. Training like this is always high risk but I suppose that is routine for 160th SOAR.

asia.nikkei.com

The subtitle begs the question: Does conventional deterrence no longer work?

defenseone.com · by Alexis C. Madrigal

I hope this pans out. We need massive rapid (and accurate and reliable) testing.

National Review Online · by Arthur L. Herman · August 27, 2020

We need to sustain our cornerstone alliance in Northeast Asia.

AP · by Lolita C. Baldor · August 28, 2020

There is (or should be) no role for the US military in the political process.

Los Angeles Times · by David Pierson · August 27, 2020

Just a terrible situation. Duterte needs international condemnation and pressure.

military.com · by Matthew Cox · August 28, 2020

The article does not mention General Abrams in Korea or General Clarke at USSOCOM.

Stars and Stripes· by Chad Garland · August 27, 2020

We may have a lot of Army 4 star generals, but these are the men (of the Army and the AirForce) at the top of the spear.

manilastandard.net· by Macon Ramos-Araneta

Wired · by Steven Levy

We need to pay attention to Maria Ressa (and we need to keep her out of jail in the Philippines).

The Washington Post · by Dan Lamothe · August 28, 2020

Finally. This should not have taken this long.

Bloomberg · by Ryan Gallagher · August 28, 2020

sof.news · by Eliann Carr and David Hargett · August 29, 2020

sof.news · by Travis Clemens · August 27, 2020

The two SOF trinities: irregular warfare, unconventional warfare and support of political warfare and the comparative advantage of SOF; governance, influence, and support to indigenous forces and populations. Civil Affairs forces play a key role.

The report can be downloaded at this link.

The Washington Post

Is GWU the canary in the coal mine? Is our university system heading for a train wreck.? What kind of "forcing function" with the pandemic have on shaping the future of the college education system?

theprint.in · August 28, 2020

My father was a soldier. He was a frogman in the special forces in Denmark before I was born, and always the reality of that inspired me. My mom is very left-wing, classic socialist, and she always talked about the solders as almost crazy, violent, sick people, and I want to confront that because its very judgmental, and I'm not sure it's true."

- Tobias Lindholm

"Huey Long once said, 'Fascism will come to America in the name of anti-fascism.' I'm afraid, based on my own experience, that will fascism will come to America in the name of national security."

- Jim Garrison (Playboy Interview, October, 1967)

“I am concerned for the security of our great Nation; not so much because of any threat from without, but because of the insidious forces working from within."

- Douglas MacArthur