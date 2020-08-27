08/27/2020 News & Commentary – Korea

News & commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and published by Ahyoung Shin

1. FASTCash 2.0: North Korea's BeagleBoyz Robbing Banks

us-cert.cisa.gov

My colleague, who is a north Korea cyber expert, says this is one of the best organized reports he has seen. There is certainly a lot of information and data in this. I don't need to state the obvious again, but we need to be very concerned with the entire spectrum of north Korean cyber activities.

2. U.S. warns of global bank heist campaign by North Korean hackers

WSJ · by Dustin Volz and Ian Talley · August 26, 2020

3. US government exposes North Korean government ATM cashout hacking campaign

cyberscoop.com · by Shannon Vavra · August 26, 2020

4. Typhoon Bavi approaches North Korea, posing another crisis for Kim Jong Un

The Washington Post · by Min Joo Kim · August 26, 2020

North Korea just cannot catch a break. I fear things are going to get real bad for a very long time for the Korean people living in the North.

5. Kim braces North Korea for typhoon that could wipe out crops

nationalpost.com · by Jeong-Ho Lee · August 26, 2020

With all that is happening inside North Korea I fear we could see a food crisis on the scale of the 1994-1996 famine this winter.

6. Who is Chang Song-min, the man behind the Kim Jong-un death rumors?

The National Interest · by Mitchell Blatt · August 26, 2020

He has created quite a firestorm. He will forever be known as the pundit (boy) who cried wolf. Hopefully the media will no longer listen to him.

7. Kim’s younger sister climbs the despot’s ladder. @DavidMaxwell161, and @GordonGChang

audioboom.com

My discussion with John Batchelor and Gordon Chang on Kim Yo-Jong.

8. How Kim Jong Un is confusing the world with contradictory signals

theprint.in · August 26, 2020

Kim is dealing with multiple crises while trying to protect himself from the coronavirus. Will he conduct another provocation before the election? It is of course always possible, but we need to ask what would he think he would achieve with some kind of provocation?

9. North Korea and coronavirus: Hide-and-seek with the world

DW · by Deutsche Welle

Although I saw a report that some 2000 people were tested and they were all negative, it does not appear the regime is making strong denials of any outbreak in North. Perhaps that is because they admit to one case with the defector in Kaesong.

But I missed this report in June.

10. N.K.'s propaganda outlet slams defector-turned-lawmaker for opposing leafleting ban

en.yna.co.kr · by 고병준 · August 27, 2020

Thae Young-ho is a threat to the North.

11. Gov't backs off on plan to ease rule on contact with N. Koreans

en.yna.co.kr · by 고병준 · August 27, 2020

The question is will North Korea be receptive to such engagement? I think not unless they find a way to extort these municipalities for large sums of money. I wonder if some think this might be some kind of process that will circumvent sanctions.

12. N. Korea's media report on broken trees, inundated streets as Typhoon Bavi makes landfall

en.yna.co.kr · by 고병준 · August 27, 2020

Early reporting.

13. Coronavirus Infections Rise to Fresh High (South Korea)

english.chosun.com

14. Baffling photo emerges after Kim Jong-Un’s rumored coma

au.news.yahoo.com

I am not clear what is baffling about this photo unless it is the fact people thought he was incapacitated or dead.

15. U.S. continues to pursue complete, verifiable North Korea denuclearisation, says Esper

Reuters · August 27, 2020

Consistent with SECSTATE's statement in his Congressional testimony on July 30.

16. South Korea reports 441 new coronavirus cases, most since March

straitstimes.com · August 27, 2020

17. Feminine touch or iron first? What we know about Kim Yo-jong

thenewdaily.com.au · by Samantha Dick Reporter · August 26, 2020

Not too much.

18. Kim Jong-un's sister disappears from public view

english.chosun.com · August 27, 2020

I guess we need to establish a Kim Yo-jong watch. It is August. Perhaps she is on holiday with her family.

19. My family’s shrouded history is also a national one for Korea

The New York Times · by Alexander Chee · August 27, 2020

This provides some insight into the lasting influence and impact of the Japanese occupation of Korea from 1910-1945.

