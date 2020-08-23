08/23/2020 News & Commentary – National Security

News & commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and published by Daniel Riggs.

1. Taiwan and the United States - much thunder, little rain

2. Coronavirus vaccine: Short cuts and allegations of dirty tricks in race to be first

3. China's Communist Party is a threat to the world, says former elite insider

4. Chinese Consulate in Houston Intervened in US Political Movement

5. 'Painted as spies': Chinese students, scientists say Trump administration has made life hostile amid battle against COVID-19

6. Pax Americana is Here to Stay

7. Chinese Purchases Of U.S. Soybeans Pick Up

8. The Bronze Soldier Crisis of 2007: Revisiting an Early Case of Hybrid Conflict

9. The Pentagon is a shrine to antiquated technology where creative thinking goes to die

10. Indian 'Special Operations Forces': An instrument of foreign policy?

11. Why America's Navy SEALs Are More Important Than Ever

12. Inside the Boogaloo: America's Extremely Online Extremists

1. Taiwan and the United States - much thunder, little rain

eastasiaforum.org · by Douglas Paal · August 23, 2020

A sober conclusion from Dr. Paal: As with many of the threats, sanctions, trade tensions and tariffs between the United States and China so far, the Taiwan visit of Secretary Azar is more thunder than rain. But that could change dramatically and may well if the Trump team wants desperately enough to stir a strong Chinese reaction for domestic or other purposes.

2. Coronavirus vaccine: Short cuts and allegations of dirty tricks in race to be first

BBC · by Gordon Corera · August 23, 2020

Note Chinese and Russian actions. Note the impact on the anti-vaxxer movement.

3. China's Communist Party is a threat to the world, says former elite insider

CNN · by CNN Staff

Not something you read every day. Cai Xia is quite outspoken: They told me: 'you're first a

Communist Party member, and your identity as a citizen comes later.'" Cai recalled. "I thought to myself then, I would rather have my rights as a citizen than Party membership." I wonder about her safety.

4. Chinese Consulate in Houston Intervened in US Political Movement

chinascope.org

I have not seen any other reporting on this.

5. 'Painted as spies': Chinese students, scientists say Trump administration has made life hostile amid battle against COVID-19

USA Today · by Deirdre Shesgreen

This is why we need better vetting and CI procedures so that innocent students are not incorrectly targeted.

6. Pax Americana is Here to Stay

Quillette · by Imran Said · August 18, 2020

Conclusion: "While the rise and fall of great powers is a historical given, the significant lead held by the US in economic clout and national wealth, technological innovation and global finance alongside China's internal challenges of low productivity, demographic decline, and chronic underconsumption, suggests to me that Pax Americana is here to stay for the foreseeable future."

7. Chinese Purchases Of U.S. Soybeans Pick Up

seekingalpha.com · by ING Economic and Financial Analysis · August 22, 2020

Good news for our farmers I hope.

8. The Bronze Soldier Crisis of 2007: Revisiting an Early Case of Hybrid Conflict

icds.ee · by Ivo Juurvee

The 55 page report can be downloaded here .

9. The Pentagon is a shrine to antiquated technology where creative thinking goes to die

taskandpurpose.com · by Jeff Schogol

Ouch!

10. Indian 'Special Operations Forces': An instrument of foreign policy?

orfonline.org · by Siddhant Hira

Conclusion: "As is evident, the Special Operations Forces have been employed strategically by India in multiple theatres of action over the years. Their missions have always been given the green signal after factoring in the complex relationship between India's security and foreign policies - and never in isolation. In the current context of the Chinese incursions in Eastern Ladakh and the consequent turmoil arising along the LAC, it remains to be seen whether the Forces, despite their reported stationing near

11. Why America's Navy SEALs Are More Important Than Ever

The National Interest · by Kris Osborn · August 22, 2020

All SOF will play critical supporting roles in Great Power Competition in diverse geographic locations especially where proxy conflict is taking place.

12. Inside the Boogaloo: America's Extremely Online Extremists

The New York Times · by Leah Sottile · August 19, 2020

"Propaganda seeks to destroy art in order to sanitize culture."

- Mary Karr in The Art of Memoir

"So the realm of strategy is one of bargaining and persuasion as well as threats and pressure, psychological as well as physical effects, and words as well as deeds. This is why strategy is the central political art. It is about getting more out of a situation than the starting balance of power would suggest. It is the art of creating power."

- Lawrence Freedman, Strategy: A History