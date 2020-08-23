08/23/2020 News & Commentary – National Security

News & commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and published by Daniel Riggs.
1. Taiwan and the United States - much thunder, little rain
eastasiaforum.org · by Douglas Paal · August 23, 2020
A sober conclusion from Dr. Paal: As with many of the threats, sanctions, trade tensions and tariffs between the United States and China so far, the Taiwan visit of Secretary Azar is more thunder than rain. But that could change dramatically and may well if the Trump team wants desperately enough to stir a strong Chinese reaction for domestic or other purposes.
2. Coronavirus vaccine: Short cuts and allegations of dirty tricks in race to be first
BBC · by Gordon Corera · August 23, 2020
Note Chinese and Russian actions. Note the impact on the anti-vaxxer movement.
3. China's Communist Party is a threat to the world, says former elite insider
CNN · by CNN Staff
Not something you read every day. Cai Xia is quite outspoken: They told me: 'you're first a
Communist Party member, and your identity as a citizen comes later.'" Cai recalled. "I thought to myself then, I would rather have my rights as a citizen than Party membership." I wonder about her safety.
4. Chinese Consulate in Houston Intervened in US Political Movement
I have not seen any other reporting on this.
5. 'Painted as spies': Chinese students, scientists say Trump administration has made life hostile amid battle against COVID-19
USA Today · by Deirdre Shesgreen
This is why we need better vetting and CI procedures so that innocent students are not incorrectly targeted.
6. Pax Americana is Here to Stay
Quillette · by Imran Said · August 18, 2020
Conclusion: "While the rise and fall of great powers is a historical given, the significant lead held by the US in economic clout and national wealth, technological innovation and global finance alongside China's internal challenges of low productivity, demographic decline, and chronic underconsumption, suggests to me that Pax Americana is here to stay for the foreseeable future."
7. Chinese Purchases Of U.S. Soybeans Pick Up
seekingalpha.com · by ING Economic and Financial Analysis · August 22, 2020
Good news for our farmers I hope.
8. The Bronze Soldier Crisis of 2007: Revisiting an Early Case of Hybrid Conflict
icds.ee · by Ivo Juurvee
The 55 page report can be downloaded here.
9. The Pentagon is a shrine to antiquated technology where creative thinking goes to die
taskandpurpose.com · by Jeff Schogol
Ouch!
10. Indian 'Special Operations Forces': An instrument of foreign policy?
orfonline.org · by Siddhant Hira
Conclusion: "As is evident, the Special Operations Forces have been employed strategically by India in multiple theatres of action over the years. Their missions have always been given the green signal after factoring in the complex relationship between India's security and foreign policies - and never in isolation. In the current context of the Chinese incursions in Eastern Ladakh and the consequent turmoil arising along the LAC, it remains to be seen whether the Forces, despite their reported stationing near
11. Why America's Navy SEALs Are More Important Than Ever
The National Interest · by Kris Osborn · August 22, 2020
All SOF will play critical supporting roles in Great Power Competition in diverse geographic locations especially where proxy conflict is taking place.
12. Inside the Boogaloo: America's Extremely Online Extremists
The New York Times · by Leah Sottile · August 19, 2020
