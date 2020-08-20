08/20/2020 News & Commentary – National Security

News & commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and published by Ahyoung Shin

1. A Russian military framework for understanding influence in the competition period

armyupress.army.mil

From the Army's Foreign Military Studies Office which is probably one of the organizations that punches way above its intellectual weight. Few may have heard of it, but they have done a lot of great research over the years with a very small cadre of experts. What FMSO produces is worth reading.

2. "Deepfakes: and the law of armed conflict: are they legal?

lieber.westpoint.edu · by Eric Jensen · August 19, 2020

Certainly some food for thought. To be honest I had not given this very much thought before reading this article. I will be interested to read the opinions of some of our law of war experts.

3. It is time to make rotating faculty positions at the US Military Academy open to all ranks

armytimes.com · by Tara Heidger · August 17, 2020

Very interesting idea. I have known many NCOs with both the education and aptitude to teach. But what strikes me about this OpEd is the author's honesty. Read the final statement in her bio. Make her the test case.

4. Why Russian military exoskeletons are not science fiction

Forbes · by David Hambling · August 19, 2020

So the Iron Man will be Russian.

5. The U.S. Army wants to transform soldiers into walking radar detectors

Forbes · by Michael Peck · August 19, 2020

The buried lede: "However, the problem is that American infantry are already groaning under the weight of weapons, body armor and equipment. Adding radar detection gear will add more strain to sore backs and knees." As the infantryman's adage goes, "A hundred pounds of lightweight s**t is still a hundred pounds."

6. Former Navy SEAL says he did not throw a bomb at protesters, but Portland police say he has 'not been cleared'

taskandpurpose.com · by Jeff Schogol

7. How a fake CIA spy fooled everyone and swindled millions

thedailybeast.com · by Justin Rohrlich

A long read but what an unbelievable story.

8. US military personnel, veterans lost nearly $400 million to scammers since 2015, study shows

foxbusiness.com · by Hollie McKay

What an incredible amount of money.

9. Local officials in China hid Coronavirus dangers from Beijing, U.S. agencies find

nytimes.com · by Edward Wong, Julian E. Barnes, Zolan Kanno-Youngs

We heard in January from Chinese friends the outbreak was known as early as October and Beijing knew about it then. But I suppose since it was a new virus everyone was probably in the dark about the dangers.

10. Inside story of US black ops in post-war Japan

asiatimes.com · by Robert Whiting · August 18, 2020

More interesting history.

11. Are America's East Asia allies willing and able to host U.S. intermediate-range missiles?

eastwestcenter.org · by Eric Gomez · August 19, 2020

Very interesting recommendations: "The United States should push on this open door. Emulating allies' plans for land-based missile forces should make U.S. deployments of similar capabilities more palatable to friendly administrations. Moreover, a narrowly defined role and target set for U.S. missile capabilities improves conventional deterrence while avoiding the nuclear escalation risks inherent with missiles that target facilities deeper in China's interior. If allies are still hesitant to let the United States deploy missiles on their territory, then joint development-like the U.S.-Japan effort on the SM-3 IIA missile defense interceptor-could be a viable alternative. Restraint should guide U.S. missile strategy in the post-INF world. East Asian allies have not rolled out the welcome mat for new deployments. Washington should be mindful of this and focus its efforts on emulating allied land-based missile strategy that has thus far emphasized creating friendly A2/AD zones.

12. Why US Indo-Pacific strategy will fail

asiatimes.com · by Ken Moak · August 20, 2020

Did we really produce a strategy that is not in our own interests? Is this a true statement? "There was never any problem of "freedom of navigation" in the South China Sea until the US declared its "pivot to Asia" policy in 2012."

13. US formally ends three accords with Hong Kong

channelnewsasia.com

Things will never be the same again.

14. Taiwan plans to ban major Chinese video streaming services

The Verge · by Sam Byford · August 20, 2020

Those pesky loopholes.

15. Beyond TikTok: Preparing for future digital threats

warontherocks.com · by Kara Frederick - Chris Estep - Megan Lamberth · August 20, 2020

The new battlefield.

16. Reported loss of two U.S. MQ-9 reapers in Syria raises troubling questions

dailynk.com · by Kang Mi Jin · August 20, 2020

I am surprised that this does not happen more often.

