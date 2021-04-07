07/04/2021 News & Commentary – Korea

News & commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and published by Daniel Riggs

1. August joint exercises will go on, says Pentagon

2. President Moon Jae-in's dog gifted from Kim Jong-un delivers 7 puppies

3. Ten years of standing on his own (Kim Jong-un)

4. Back to masking in Seoul as Covid cases spike

5. N. Korea not cooperating with global vaccine distribution program: report

6. North Korea Wants to Wage Its Very Own War on Drugs. It Might Not Go So Well.

7. Women’s Perspectives on a Peaceful Reunification of the Korean Peninsula — Women's Federation for World Peace USA

8. Hyundai to invest in U.S. battery startup SES: sources

9. Kim Jong-un Reverses Economic Reforms and Fires Top Aides

10. A great new Korean restaurant sets itself apart from the pack

The combined and joint exercises.

An RFA journalist asked me the following question. My response will be too long for him to use on the radio (he did record me giving him the 1st four paragraphs):

“76 South Korea assemblymen from ruling party urged yesterday South Korea and US government to postpone US-South Korea joint military exercise scheduled to conduct in August for the purpose of having North Korea come to negotiation table. They claimed that US-South Korea joint military exercise is stumbling block for relations of North and South Korea, US and North Korea. Do you have comment on this?

Let me have your answer by noon today. Thank you.”

My response: “With all due respect to the 76 assemblymen, this is utter nonsense. It is a fantasy and delusion. We have cancelled, postponed, and scaled back numerous exercises since June of 2018 and there has been absolutely no reciprocity from north Korea.

These 76 assemblymen are willing to put the security of the ROK and its people at grave risk. Failure to train our combined military force undermines deterrence and reduces the ability to defend the ROK successfully.

Kim Jong-un uses the exercises as an excuse to conduct his political warfare strategy and blackmail diplomacy in which he raises tensions, makes threats, and conducts provocations to gain political and economic concessions Furthermore he is not calling for the end of exercises as a security guarantee. He is doing it to weaken the combined military force in order to achieve an advantage over the ROK and hold it hostage with its artillery and armored forces and the 4th largest Army in the world along the DMZ.

Calling for a cancellation of combined exercises is the height of irresponsibility. It will not lead to north-South engagement nor a return to the nuclear negotiating table.

I would put these two questions to the ROK assemblyman:

1. Do we believe that Kim Jong-un has abandoned the seven decades old strategy of subversion, coercion-extortion (blackmail diplomacy), and use of force to achieve unification dominated by the Guerrilla Dynasty and Gulag State in order to ensure the survival of the mafia like crime family cult known as Kim family regime?



2. In support of that strategy do we believe that Kim Jong-un has abandoned the objective to split the ROK/US Alliance and get US forces off the peninsula? Has KJU given up his divide to conquer strategy - divide the alliance to conquer the ROK?

The answer to these two questions is most obviously "no." If the assemblymen do not know this then they are admitting they do not understand the nature, objectives, and strategy of the Kim family regime.

In addition, failing to conduct the exercises will have an impact on the OPCON transition process which the ruling party wants to complete so earnestly. But if the above is an example of the strategic thinking of the ruling party, it has no business exercising wartime operational control of the combined forces. It will surely lead to needless loss of blood and treasure if they are in charge.

The answers to these questions should guide us to the strategy to solve the "Korea question" (para 60 of the Armistice) and lead to the only acceptable durable political arrangement: A secure, stable, economically vibrant, non-nuclear Korean peninsula unified under a liberal constitutional form of government with respect for individual liberty, the rule of law, and human rights, determined by the Korean people. In short, a United Republic of Korea (UROK)



Lastly, we should never forget that the root of all problems in Korea is the existence of the most evil mafia- like crime family cult known as the Kim family regime that has the objective of dominating the Korean Peninsula under the rule of the Guerrilla Dynasty and Gulag State.

Very interesting development. Is this a subversive action by the north? A way to infiltrate the South?

We should not forget the seven decades old strategy of subversion, coercion-extortion (blackmail diplomacy), and use of force to achieve unification dominated by the Guerrilla Dynasty and Gulag State in order to ensure the survival of the mafia like crime family cult known as Kim family regime.

But perhaps these are "special forces canines" and are attempting to infiltrate the Blue House to do what the nKPA SOF could not accomplish in 1968?

Note their special skills: “The dogs, bred to hunt tigers and other wild animals, are known to be agile, smart and ferocious toward their prey, but friendly and loyal to their human masters.

The question is who is their loyal human master? Are these the ultimate sleeper agents?

(Note all semi-tongue in cheek).

Kim Jong-un does have "experience." Of the 2 revisionist and 2 rogue powers only Putin has been in power longer (Xi since 2013).

Interesting analysis but it is not the "international sanctions" that are the cause of the suffering in the north.

Excerpts: “North Korea’s about-turn since then to cut off all inter-Korean relations reflects its decision to blame South Korea for the collapse of the summit in Hanoi. For instance, Kim Yo-jong, the powerful younger sister of Kim Jong-un and vice department director of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party, hurled unimaginable insults at the Blue House after backtracking on North Korea’s appreciation for the South Korean president’s mediation. The denuclearization talks also were put off once again after Trump and Kim got so close to untying the Gordian Knot.

Under such circumstances, Kim Jong-un, chairman of the State Affairs Commission, took the drastic action of removing his father and grandfather’s names from the Constitution of the Workers’ Party after amending it in January. Kim also deleted their names from the name of a famous youth group — one of his next-generation power bases — to stand on his own feet 10 years after taking power. But his government still suffers from the triple whammies of the coronavirus, natural disasters like flooding, and international sanctions. The construction of the Wonsan-Kalma beach resort, scheduled to be finished by Kim Il Sung’s birthday on April 15 last year, and Pyongyang General Hospital, supposed to be completed by the Workers’ Party founding day on Oct. 10 last year, are still going on. The ambitious projects to show Chairman Kim’s “endless love for the people” are put on hold in the face of international sanctions with no glimmer of hope over the next round of negotiation for denuclearization.

In its June 28 edition, the North’s state mouthpiece Rodong Sinmun ran a pages-long special feature on Chairman Kim. Its title: “10 years of great revolutionary guidance shining in triumph and glory.” The newspaper summed up the past decade under Kim as a period of miracles.

The feature story quoted Kim as saying, “Wrapping up my 10 years of rule, I have faithfully followed in the footsteps of the Great Leader [Kim Il Sung] and the Great General [Kim Jong-il]. I will only take the same path forever. That is my conviction and determination.” After the shocks from Hanoi, Kim seems to have reflected on the 46 years of rule by his grandfather and the 37 years of rule by his father, including the period as heir. After the economy faced extreme hardships in 1997, Kim Jong-il told his subordinates to “not expect any change from me.” Five years later, however, he introduced some elements of market economics to help improve outmoded systems in the isolated country. Following his summit with Chinese President Hu Jintao in 2010, Kim Jong-il also put North-China ties back on track. The answer mostly lied with opening and communicating with the rest of the world.

In 2010, when he met a group of presidents of media organizations from South Korea, Kim Jong-il expressed a hope to visit and pay respects to the grave of the founder of the Jeonju Kim family in South Korea, to which he belongs. I look forward to his son taking the baton from his father and taking a step forward instead of adhering to a path of seclusion.

Masks work (at least in Korea)

This report is based on the very important report from Voice of America (William Gallo). The Korean media is picking up on this as it relies on VOA and Radio Free asia for supplemental reporting. This is one of the important contributions made by VOA and RFA (and USGMA more broadly). They provide reports not often found in the mainstream media. And they have enormous influence in the foreign media space.

As many Korea watchers will note but many pundits and the press (and north Korean sympathizers and useful idiots) seem to overlook is that the US and the ROK and the international community are willing to help the north with COVID and other humanitarian needs but it is Kim Jong-un who does not cooperate. But those who sympathize with nK would rather try to make the ROK and US look like the bad guys.

I think it is unknown to many people but marijuana grows wild in north Korea. There are reports of US POWs gaining access to it.

(Why some Korean War prisoners spent their captivity stoned out of their gourd - Prisoners would pick the plant while collecting firewood and then dry it over camp fires.

What most do know is the north is very good at producing methamphetamines.

7. Women’s Perspectives on a Peaceful Reunification of the Korean Peninsula — Women's Federation for World Peace USA

wfwp.us

Highlight from my good friend and HRNK colleague: “The second panelist from the US, Amanda Mortwedt Oh, a human rights attorney at The Committee for Human Rights in North Korea, advocates for human rights issues alongside those who have escaped North Korea. She offered three recommendations and steps in order for the two countries to peacefully reunite. As a concept developed by Former Secretary-General of the United Nations Ban Ki Moon, Ms. Oh advised to start with an upfront human rights approach and assessment process. This is to increase awareness about the facts and what is happening, and to encourage all parties to prioritize resolving human rights issues. In order to do this, human rights standards would need to be discussed and agreed upon, including how these standards would continue to be monitored. To further build trust, she shared examples of steps of good faith that could be arranged, such as allowing family reunions or releasing political prisoners. Finally, Ms. Oh emphasized the need for individuals to share their stories and experiences, to allow for justice, documentation, and accountability to take place. By setting up these practices and mutual agreements, long-term reconciliation and understanding can take place.

I concur that a turn inward will only make problems worse. But that is the paradox of north Korea. It must reform and open up in order for the nation and the people to survive. But reforming (real reforms and not the tepid and minor reforms the regime has so far allowed but is now cracking down on) and opening up is an existential threat to the Kim family regime.

As much as I often disagree with Mr. Bandow, this is an important point: “And that might be one reason Kim has so far indicated little interest in engaging the United States. He likely hopes to enhance his leverage in any negotiations, given the allied assumption that the DPRK is in desperate straits. He also might figure that in the short-term a deal would be of little value, since his government could not take advantage of the sanctions relaxation that he desires. Better to demonstrate the North’s steadfastness under pressure and wait until sanctions relief would take practical effect.

For those in the DC area. I will have to try this new one out.

