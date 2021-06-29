06/29/2021 News & Commentary – Korea

News & commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and published by Daniel Riggs

The Biden administration’s decision to maintain all North Korea sanctions reinforces Washington’s comprehensive policy toward Pyongyang, which entails the implementation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions; the dismantlement of North Korea’s missile and nuclear arsenals; accountability for human rights; and halting Pyongyang’s global illicit activities, malicious cyber operations, and proliferation. (All analysis at the link)

1. South Korea sends troops, destroyer to US-Australia military exercise for first time

SCMP · by Park Chan-kyong · June 28, 2021

Not mentioned in these articles about ROK participation in Talisman Sabre is that the ROK is also participating in the exercise Sea Breeze 21 which is taking place in the Black Sea. Given the location and the political situation with Russia I think it is also important to recognize the ROK participation there as well. Despite the concern with China (and the revisionist powers in general) it seems obvious that the ROK is aligning with like minded democracies around the world and is willing to demonstrate that alignment with action.

Sea Breeze 21 begins in the Black Sea after Russia threatens to fire on ‘intruding’ warships

2. U.S. House bill could restrict troop drawdown to 22,000

koreajoongangdaily.joins.com · by Sarah Kim · June 29, 2021

This caught me off guard and has me scratching my head. I believe the 22,000 number had been in an NDAA from a few years back. Is it perhaps a cut and paste mistake by the bill writers? Or is this intended to provide DOD with some flexibility that might be necessary to support the outcome of the global force policy review? Did DOD ask for this number? Do we intend to reduce troops on the Korean peninsula? I have heard no discussion of that (of course I would not if those discussions are classified). Does this provide flexibility to withdraw the Aviation brigade if it can no longer conduct sufficient training to ensure its air crews remain qualified and meet certification standards?

3. Outgoing USFK commander vows to continue support for alliance

en.yna.co.kr · by 오석민 · June 29, 2021

We have a history of former commanders remaining engaged to assist in sustaining the strength of the alliance. I hope General Abrams will continue that tradition.

4. World needs global Korea

The Korea Times · by Song Kyung-jin · June 29, 2021

A critical analysis of ROK participation in the G7 and its policies (or lack of).

The first sentence is very wise (even if it should be a BFO -blinding flash of the obvious): “Foreign policy becomes domestic policy only when it is presented with the right background, direction and information.”

Conclusion: “Absence of consistent policy stance is already wreaking havoc on Korea's credibility and integrity with confusing messages. A signatory Korea is expected to remain committed to the "Open Societies Statement" values, including human rights, freedom and democratic values. President Moon Jae-in's recent interview with Time magazine in which he assessed Kim Jong-un as "very honest … very enthusiastic [and] one with strong determination" who has "a good idea of what is going on around the world" yet again surprised many at home and abroad. It did not take long for other democracies and like-minded countries to become perplexed with Korea's lack of interest in cooperation with regards to the Indo-Pacific, shying away from its commitment in Cornwall.

Korea with its strategic importance and economic capacity is called to become more engaged in global affairs ensuring the democratic values and the rules-based international order than it has for some time. The intensifying U.S.-China rivalry and the disappointing performance of the G20 may likely give way to the G7 for a brief time. But the U.S.-China rivalry means not only U.S.-China competition but also U.S.-China cooperation. Also, the upcoming G20 summit hosted by Italy will mark a watershed in making the G20 still a relevant forum for global cooperation. Korea must give some hard thought to how to make effective contributions to revitalizing the G20, revamping global trade out of the doldrums, tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and building a dynamic global and regional infrastructure architecture, for instance.

The world needs a more global Korea than ever before, not a retreating Korea. Delivering its commitments, proposing a relevant agenda and making it a domestic one with solid support from the public will be the backbone of a global Korea.

5. Can Biden Solve the North Korea Puzzle?

Foreign Policy · by Robbie Gramer · June 28, 2021

As I will continue to beat the drum - the Biden policy offers Kim the chance to act as a responsible member of the international community. It is up to him to take advantage of the opportunity.

But north Korea is not a puzzle. I am confident the Biden administration has a realistic understanding of the nature, objectives, and strategy of the Kim family regime and is prepared to deal with it as it really is and not as it wishes it to be. It will act in good faith to give Kim the opportunity to negotiate and change but it will not be duped by Kim's long con, political warfare and blackmail diplomacy.

6. Learning lessons from Israel, South Korea is developing its own 'Iron Dome' to defend itself against the North's artillery

insider.com · by Cheryl Teh

7. South Korea police investigating treason charges against president

UPI · by Elizabeth Shim

I have seen no other reporting on this in the Korean media. I was told by a friend these allegations were investigated and found not credible.

South Korea police investigating treason charges against president

8. North Korea calls attention to new beachside 'holiday camp'

UPI · by Elizabeth Shim

In the midst of COVID, the failed economy, and the massive suffering of the Korean people, this is what the regime focuses on.

I used to joke with my soldiers when we were reviewing plans for operations in north Korea. I would say that the priority was to secure a certain target because I planned to establish it as my retirement villa. I will have to rethink that and add this site to the target list.

9. K-drama takes a dark turn

lowyinstitute.org · by Nicole de Souza

More on Kim Jong-un's war on K-Drama and outside information and influence.

10. Is North Korea Inching Closer to Instability?

The National Interest · by Chiew-Ping Hoo · June 28, 2021

Many authors are focusing on the possibility of regime instability. It is good to see. Will decision makers heed the warning or fall back on the fact the north has demonstrated an unbelievable resilience and tolerance for pain for the past few decades and since it is not destabilized and collapse it may never do so.

As SunTzu said: "Never assume the enemy will not collapse. Make yourself invincible." Our north Korean corollary was: "Never assume the north will not become unstable and the regime will not collapse. Instead prepare your contingency plans." (not as pithy as Sun Tzu, I know)

11. Unprepared war (Korea)

donga.com · June 29, 2021

A historical reminder. Not the north's infiltration techniques. This is not an obsolete tactic.

12. Elderly members of Socialist Women's Union mobilized to take part in farm work

dailynk.com · June 28, 2021

More on the brutal and inhumane nature of the Kim family regime. It is also an indicator of desperation.

13. N. Korea builds apartments on site for late founder's house

en.yna.co.kr · by 고병준 · June 29, 2021

An interesting development, I cannot yet figure out what this might mean. It will be interesting to see how the propaganda on this develops.

14. UN provided $5.9m to North Korea to tackle food shortages

koreaherald.com · by Ahn Sung-mi · June 29, 2021

And do we have any idea of the effects of this aid?

15. North Korea rails against women using nannies to take care of their children

dailynk.com · June 29, 2021

Would you leave your children at such facilities in these conditions?

The source said that the country’s leaders believe that mothers refuse to leave their children at daycare facilities because of “bad conditions,” namely that such places are “unhygienic, [too] cold, or [too] humid.” According to him, party officials harshly criticized this state of affairs as reflecting the “views held by local party managers toward [North Korea’s] future generations and the [North Korean] people.”

16. Demographics and the Future of South Korea

carnegieendowment.org · by Chung Min Lee, Kathryn Botto

A timely and important report.

You can access each of the topics at this link.

