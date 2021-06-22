06/22/2021 News & Commentary – National Security

News & commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and published by Daniel Riggs

1. Four times as many troops and vets have died by suicide as in combat, study finds

militarytimes.com · by Meghann Myers · June 21, 2021

What an unbelievable statistic. What can be done?

2. ‘This May Not Be The Big One’: Army Scientists Warn of Deadlier Pandemics to Come

defenseone.com · by Tara Copp

Not good news.

3. Afghanistan's air force is a rare U.S.-backed success story. It may soon fail

bakersfield.com · by Nabih Bulos

Excerpts: “Jack McCain, a former adviser to the Afghan air force who helped train UH-60, said the pace was "not sustainable."

"You're going to burn your people and your aircraft out if you don't prep their replacements and get them out of the fight," he said, adding that flying in Afghanistan was akin to "flying in Vietnam every single day and with nowhere else to go."

Despite those issues, few dispute that the AAF gives the government a crucial edge over the Taliban — or that it's a relative success story in an overall spotty U.S. record.

"The Afghans did something the U.S. would never ask of their own pilots: from never touching a Blackhawk to flying operational missions in under a year, which is flabbergasting," McCain said.

The AAF, Michel said, was "the single most important capability that we have done in our investment of people and resources."

But the air force is under constant threat. On Wednesday, an antitank missile slammed into the side of a Blackhawk near the airport in Ghazni, a stop that pilots had been forced to make every day to replenish fast-depleting ammunition stores. The pilots survived. The Blackhawk couldn't be repaired; 46 remain.

4. An international anti-corruption court is needed to deter kleptocrats

Financial Times · by Elaine Dezenski · June 21, 2021

Excerpts: “More than one hundred former heads of state, cabinet ministers, legislators, intergovernmental officials, business leaders and representatives of civil society have signed a declaration in support of the creation of an International Anti-Corruption Court (IACC) to prosecute corrupt officials when their governments are unable or unwilling to do so.

The court would bring together expert investigators, experienced international prosecutors and judges to preside over complex criminal proceedings involving transnational financial networks. Although kleptocrats will not willingly sign up their countries, the IACC could still have jurisdiction to recover, repatriate and repurpose stolen assets with the co-operation of major financial centres.

The sanctioning, defunding and potential imprisonment of kleptocrats by an IACC would act as a deterrent and allow them to be replaced by principled officials. Honest multinational corporations would have better opportunities to compete for public contracts, and a court would help businesses resist corrupt overtures.

We need an IACC that dramatically curtails the freedom with which kleptocrats pillage national resources and hide their wealth around the world. Only with a global system to hold officials to a higher standard will ethical politicians and businesses have a chance to promote liberty, prosperity and security.

5. FDD | What Happened at the Biden-Putin Summit? Not Much.

fdd.org · by Thomas Joscelyn · June 18, 2021

Excerpts: “It’s true that Russia has concerns about jihadism flowing out of Afghanistan’s borders, through Central Asia and into Chechnya and Dagestan. Al-Qaeda has worked with Chechen jihadists since the 1990s. and ISIS also has a significant contingent of members and leaders from the Caucasus region.

But throughout the past few years, the Russians haven’t “helped” on Afghanistan. They have undermined the Afghan government by hosting the Taliban for talks in Moscow. The Russians have also likely provided a low level of arms and other support to the Taliban insurgents, who are still closely allied with al-Qaeda. So any assistance from the Russians would be a real about-face.

Curiously, President Biden didn’t say anything during his press conference about the alleged Russian bounties offered for American soldiers. This story is murky – and the U.S. intelligence community still can’t point to any actual attacks carried out on Americans as a result of the purported bounties.

The press made a big deal out of it when President Trump didn’t raise the reporting with Putin. But it appears Biden wasn’t asked if he brought it up during the summit. The Biden administration has said that the Russians should answer some of its questions concerning the reported bounty scheme. However, we are left to wonder what President Biden said about this issue and how Putin responded.

6. America Shall Be Judged By How We Leave Afghanistan — By Allies, Foes, and History by Angus King

militarytimes.com · by Angus King · June 22, 2021

7. US Companies Won’t Pay to Prepare for Cyber Attacks. Congress Must Step In

defenseone.com · by Corye Douglas

8. As Afghanistan war nears end, details emerge on how Predator drone revolutionized warfare

Stars and Stripes · by Gary Robbins · June 20, 2021

9. Disinformation, Annexation, & Deterrence: Why the CCP Is More Likely to Subvert Taiwan Than invade

lawfareblog.com · by Libby Lange and Doowan Lee · June 22, 2021

Conclusion: “Given the prevalence of the CCP’s subversive efforts in Taiwan, a politically driven annexation campaign poses a far greater threat to Taiwanese sovereignty than a military invasion. In fact, military threats are likely aligned with cyber and disinformation operations to enable the latter while undermining the Tsai administration. This pattern was especially pronounced during the coronavirus pandemic. Such efforts could help lay the groundwork to preemptively undermine Taiwan’s future leadership, set to be elected in 2024. Moreover, a subversive campaign would make a U.S. military intervention far more difficult. That same strategic dilemma stymied a U.S. or NATO response to the Kremlin’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.

What are the main efforts that Taiwan and the U.S. can undertake to ensure no annexation happens? Both internal resilience in Taiwan and extended deterrence from the U.S. should work together. The Tsai administration has tirelessly worked to increase the resilience of the Taiwanese government and civil society. The DAP (Digital Accountability Project) is a great example. The Tsai administration has worked with industry and civil society to dampen the proliferation of foreign disinformation. Taiwan has taken proactive measures to mitigate CCP subversion and sabotage.

The U.S. should focus on imposing disproportionate costs to the prospect of a PLA invasion to ensure Taiwan can continue to strengthen its resiliency and economy. Steering the Quad Alliance to embrace Taiwan would make a PLA invasion appear much costlier than it is now. Extended deterrence does not rely solely on military means. The U.S. can also help Taiwan with additional diplomatic efforts. For instance, the U.S. should consider providing coronavirus vaccines to the remaining 15 countries that maintain a formal diplomatic relationship with Taiwan in order to hinder the CCP’s efforts to isolate the Tsai administration. It can solicit and develop multilateral ties to increase the perceived cost of the CCP’s crisis engineering against Taiwan. The U.S. should also enhance interoperability and intelligence sharing with Taiwan on cyber and information operations. The recently introduced Ensuring American Global Leadership and Engagement (EAGLE) Act, which calls for the establishment of Digital Connectivity and Cybersecurity Partnerships to boost resiliency, would be an optimal channel. Working with Taipei to expose and counter the CCP’s ongoing cyber and information operations would also go a long way to keep the Taiwanese political process unmolested by illicit meddling from the CCP.

10. Finding an alternative to the Belt Road Initiative: Statesman contributors

straittimes.com · by Aditya Gowdara Shivamurthy and Shreya Gulati

A positive view from India.

11. Opinion | The Vacuous Phrase at the Core of Biden’s Foreign Policy

The New York Times · by Peter Beinart · June 22, 2021

The phrase is "rules-based international order."

A progressive pundit criticizes Biden foreign policy.

12. ‘Gray zone’ intrigue may derail Russia-Japan cooperation

asiatimes.com · by Aditya Pareek · June 22, 2021

Excerpt: In conclusion, although the Miyasaka X-37B spy scandal and the Sojitz-MegaFon Arctic Connect sagas are only two anecdotal pieces of evidence, they signal a worsening trend of increased rifts and shrinking avenues of cooperation between Russia and Japan.

13. Failure to intervene in Myanmar same as giving tacit consent to junta's rule

globaltimes.cn

I would like to see someone lay out a campaign for intervention by someone. ASEAN? How would that work?

14. ‘The Last G7’: Satirical cartoon mocking bloc’s attempt to suppress China goes viral - Global Times

globaltimes.cn

Some interesting Chinese propaganda.

If the photo does not come through please go to this link:

15. China’s ambassador to the US to leave after eight years

The Guardian · by Helen Davidson · June 22, 2021

One thing about the Chinese: They seem to value continuity and the long game.

16. The Incompleteness of the Fulbright Paradox

mountainrunner.us · by Matt Armstrong

Matt Armstrong provides some additional analysis, historical context, and perspective to Charles' King's recent Foreign Affairs article on Senator Fulbright.

17. US-China rivalry is extending from Earth into space. That poses a challenge to American dominance

CNN · by Nectar Gan and Ben Westcott

18. Xi’s Rewriting of History Won’t Stay in China

WSJ · by Paul Wolfowitz and Bill Drexel

Excerpts: “In our experiences as a teacher and a student, we have observed that too many young Americans don’t know enough history to argue effectively with their Chinese counterparts, even in the freedom of an American university. Many now consider it politically incorrect even to try.

But pushing back against Chinese communist falsehoods is essential. U.S. information efforts in Western Europe during the early Cold War and in Poland and the Soviet Union in the 1980s had an advantage: People could readily discern the clumsiness of crude Soviet propaganda. They turned instead to Radio Free Europe, along with the BBC, for real news.

Those Western information efforts were successful because they became a recognized source of truth. Against the technologically sophisticated and more dangerous miseducation of Chinese youth, America needs to launch an even stronger effort to argue for the truth. More important, it needs Americans who know the history and why it matters.

19. The 'Trojan Parachute Club' Were the Army's First Combat HALO Jumpers

coffeeordie.com · by Matt Fratus · June 17, 2021

Some interesting Special Forces history.

20. Op Pocket Change: The Delta Force operation to rescue U.S. POWs allegedly left behind after the Vietnam War

audacy.com · by Jack Murphy · June 21, 2021

Another interesting piece of SOF history

21. U.S. investigating possible ties between Roger Stone, Alex Jones and Capitol rioters

The Washington Post · by Spencer S. Hsu and Devlin Barrett · February 20, 2021

Hmm.....

22. Unmasking the far right: An extremist paid a price when his identity was exposed online after a violent clash in Washington

The Washington Post · by Robert Klemko · June 21, 2021

Unmasking the far right: An extremist paid a price when his identity was exposed online after a violent clash in Washington

