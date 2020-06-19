06/19/2020 News & Commentary – National Security

News & commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and published by Ahyoung Shin.

1. Chinese air force approaches Taiwan for fourth time this week, Taiwan's military says

Reuters · June 19, 2020

The PRC/PLA seems to be feeling its oats. I wonder if China will spread itself too thin.

2. FDD | China's skirmish with India is only its latest aggression during the Pandemic

fdd.org · by Thomas Joscelyn Senior Fellow and Senior Editor of FDD's Long War Journal · June 17, 2020

The bottom line: China is increasingly aggressive toward its neighbors.

3. Despite Trump's threat, top general says White House hasn't given order to pull troops from Germany

The Hill · by Ellen Mitchell · June 18, 2020

A negotiating tactic or is POTUS waiting to see a plan from DOD? But according to the General in the article he has received no guidance to even begin planning. Hmmm...

4. Hill recoils at proposed cut to Pentagon anti-pandemic effort

rollcall.com · by John M. Donnelly · June 19, 2020

Congress is going to have to step up and force the President/DOD to continue this program. Will it do so?

5. Trump, Abe must reinvest in China deterrence

asiatimes.com · by More by Ted Gover · June 19, 2020

This may be a hard sell in both countries. The fiscal challenges due to the pandemic are, and will continue to be, enormous.

6. Russian Info Ops putting US Police in their Crosshairs

voanews.com · by Jeff Seldin · June 18, 2020

Expose Russian strategy is the first counter to Russian active measures. Good work by VOA.

7. Air Force inspector general investigating use of military aircraft to monitor protesters

CNN · by Barbara Starr and Caroline Kelly · June 19, 2020

I thought the USD(I) had said there were no military intelligence platforms employed. Of course if it is a National Guard asset employed by the State that becomes a gray area.

8. U.S. Troops in Afghanistan reduced to 8,600, General says

The New York Times · by Mujib Mashal · June 19, 2020

Just as an aside and I do not mean this in any partisan way. Wasn’t Vice President Biden's plan to leave a residual CT force in Afghanistan rather than conduct a surge?

9. Australia cyber attacks: PM Morrison warns of 'sophisticated' state hack

BBC · June 19, 2020

Expose the strategy, warn the people. And as we know it is just not Australia. Borders do not stop cyber attacks.

10. Theft of CIA hacking tools spotlights the spy agency's "lax" security

Technology Review · by Patrick Howell O'Neill · June 16, 2020

I received this query from a Korean journalist.

11. America's New Uighur Law is a World First. What took so long?

The Nation · by Andrew McCormick · June 17, 2020

Human rights must be a fundamental component of our foreign policy.

12. Wondering if radical movements work? Look to the Arab Spring.

zora · by doc stefflbauer · June 19, 2020

A provocative essay. An "American spring?"

As an aside as we consider revolution and resistance, I would like to call attention to the great project at the US Army Special Operations Command (USASOC) call the Assessing Revolution and Insurgent Strategies (ARIS). The home page for all the resources is at this link. https://www.soc.mil/ARIS/ARIS.html

I recommend downloading and reading the Introduction to ARIS to guide you through the multitude of resources that provide the intellectual foundation for the study of revolution, resistance, insurgency, and unconventional, irregular, and political warfare. This project is one of the most valuable resources for understanding these phenomena.

13. FDD | Hackers threaten our water supply

fdd.org · by Samantha Ravich CCTI Chairman · June 17, 2020

Our infrastructure is vulnerable, and we have to recognize our weaknesses and correct them.

14. Trump troop cut in Germany fits a pattern of hitting allies

The Washington Post · by Robert Burns

Simply put, we have a transactional alliance relationship now rather one built on shared interests, shared, values and shared strategy.

15. U.S. fears China attack on Taiwan

washingtontimes.com · by Bill Gertz · June 17, 2020

16. Why the U.S. Army's new precision-strike missile such a big deal

The National Interest · by Kris Osborn · June 18, 2020

17. Watch: Bengal BJP workers burn effigy of 'China's Prime Minister Kim Jong' at rally

scroll.in · by Scroll Staff

A swing and a miss. A true IO failure.

18. Military widow: Sign the petition to save the JFK Special Warfare Museum on Fort Bragg

fayobserver.com · by Dr. Josée Bourget · June 17, 2020

Save the Special Warfare Museum.

19. Top foreign policy Pentagon official resigns after White House passes on nomination

The Hill · by Ellen Mitchell · June 18, 2020



"The spirit of liberty is the spirit which is not too sure that it is right; the spirit of liberty is the spirit which seeks to understand the minds of other men and women; the spirit of liberty is the spirit which weighs their interests alongside its own without bias . . ."

- Judge Learned Hand

"Hearts are the strongest when they beat in response to noble ideals."

- OSS veteran & Nobel Laureate Ralph Bunche

"It ain't the things you don't know that will get you in trouble. It's the things you know for sure that just ain't so."

- Mark Twain