06/15/2020 Special News & Commentary – DPRK Succession

The two articles below warrant special consideration in addition to my normal dispatches. This is very important analysis from Dr. Tara O and Bradley Martin. Dr. O caught the reference to the "party center" and she makes some very important points. Kim Yo-jong certainly appears to have been given multiple levers of party power.

North Korea Uses "Center of Party," a Term for an Heir, Perhaps for Kim Yo-jong - East Asia Research Center

eastasiaresearch.org · June 14, 2020

Is Kim Jong Un's sister next in line in North Korea?

asiatimes.com · by Bradley K. Martin · June 15, 2020

"A healthy and fully functioning society must allocate its resources among a variety of competing interests, all of which are more or less valid but none of which should take precedence over national security."

- Herman Kahn

"Despite unprecedented levels of technological advancement and the interconnectedness of the world, the pursuit of truth in the realms of foreign policy and national security remains a critical issue. This is because the level of 'noise' that must be sifted through has also reached an unprecedented size and scope."

- Will Hurd

"If [people] cannot think well, others will do their thinking for them."

- George Orwell