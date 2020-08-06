06/08/2020 News & Commentary – Korea

News & commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and published by Daniel Riggs.

1. South Korea Blocks NGO from Sending Bibles, Rice to North

voanews.com · by William Gallo · June 5, 2020

This is so very troubling. South Korea is making a big mistake.

2. N.K. leader holds politburo meeting, makes no mention of inter-Korean issues

en.yna.co.kr · by 고병준 · June 8, 2020

The chemical industry is dual use. Remember it was VX that was used to assassinate Kim's brother in Malaysia.

3. New virus cases dip below 40, cluster infections still at large in greater Seoul

en.yna.co.kr · by 강윤승 · June 8, 2020

Two other statistics we do not see emphasized. The total death toll is 273. However, 10,563 people have recovered from the coronavirus.

4. Center opens to narrow inter-Korean cultural differences

The Korea Times · June 7, 2020

"Intra-Korea." Note the numbers of escapees arriving in South Korea is declining.

5. Trump orders withdrawal of 9,500 U.S. troops from Germany

donga.com by Yong Park, June 8, 2020

Korea is worried about this. And it should be. And for the Pentagon must also be worried. Imagine if POTUS orders a similar withdrawal from Korea by the end of the year. Moving nearly 20,000 troops and dependents from Germany and Korea will be quite a challenge.

Trump orders withdrawal of 9,500 U.S. troops from Germany



6. Leaflet campaign 'overshadows' inter-Korean dialogue efforts

The Korea Times · June 7, 2020

I am happy to see the South Korean military does not interpret the balloon launches as a military action and thus not a violation of the Comprehensive Military Agreement.

But there is the deal. Stopping the launches and stopping the flow of information into North Korea will not restart intra-Korean dialogue. It is a mistake to believe this.

North Korea is demanding information and influence activities be halted because it is having a positive impact on the Korean people living in the north. These activities are having an impact and causing

7. U.S. Official Urges Korea to Be More Flexible in Cost-Sharing

english.chosun.com

I know Marc Knapper would never say these words but I am sure the Koreans are feeling them: "Be more flexible or you will soon get the Germany treatment."

It we had demanded $1.3 billion last fall we probably would have had an agreement by last December. But we held out for $4-5 billion for far too long. And now after the April 15 election it is unlikely the National Assembly will approve a $1.3 billion payment.

And if we remove 9,500 troops from Korea Kim will be saying now that's a small victory. Maybe next year I can get another 9,500 withdrawn and each year after until there are finally no US troops on the Korean peninsula. All I have to do is continue my blackmail diplomacy which helps to divide the alliance and watch US troops disappear before my eyes.

8. Source provides insight into two new major figures in North Korea's leadership

dailynk.com · by Ha Yoon Ah · June 8, 2020

For all the Kimologists and Korea watchers. New heads of the Reconnaissance General Bureau (RGC) and Supreme Guards Command.

Interesting discussion about a North Korean operation is disclosed. Rim Gwang-il plans more operations in South Korea and other places. Note the emphasis on "training more computer professionals and dispatching them in disguise.

9. Pyongyang must return to talks (KOR)

koreajoongangdaily.joins.com

Pyongyang must? Why should Kim? I think Kim would only return to talks if he had a commitment that sanctions would be lifted and/or if he received a large stranger of cash directly to the regime.

But in the final paragraph the author claims the regime's belligerence will lead to a Biden win in November. Perhaps Kim Jong-un thinks he will have an impact on the election but I seriously doubt it (unless he starts a war). Sure we may see some campaign rhetoric about North Korea but it will not change any Republican or Democratic votes and have little impact on Independents.

10. North Korea after the U.S. election

koreajoongangdaily.joins.com · by Michael Green

Some interesting insight from Mike Green on either a Trump second term or a Biden victory. His final line is most instructive when he asks what Trump or Biden will. As always it depends on what Kim Jong-un does.

11. North Korea: Call from South to North goes unanswered for first time

BBC · June 8, 2020

The regime is playing hard ball with the South. There are such low standards of "success" in North Korea relations: Just answering the phone is quite a metric.

12. North Korea's Kim stresses self-sufficient economy as tensions with South Korea rise

Reuters · by Sangmi Cha and Josh Smith· June 8, 2020

The question the Korean people living in the north must have for Kim Jong-un after this politburo meeting and statement: "Is this all you got?"

This is just more of the same for the Korean people in the north: more sacrifice and suffering.

13. Kim Jong-un's Sister 'Now in Charge of Dealing with S.Korea'

english.chosun.com

Lucky South Korea. Hmmm... the final paragraph says she is being charged to "tame" South Korea and she has been put in charge because she is thought to be liked in South Korea.

Just as an aside I think we have Kim Yo-Jong as a member of the Organization and Guidance Department, the Vice Director of the Propaganda and Agitation department, and now apparent at the top of the United Front Department. It seems like Kim Jong-un is placing some of the key levers of power in Kim Yo-jong's hands. Maybe she is being groomed for eventual leadership.

14. N.K. threats signal leader Kim's push to elevate sister's status: experts

en.yna.co.kr · by 고병준 · June 8, 2020

One assessment of Kim Yo-jong's actions is to stoke divisions within South Korea while raising her stature.

15. Grinning Kim Jong-un sits yards away from party officials

Scottishsun.co.uk · Jon Lockett · June 8, 2020

Note the photos. Kim is grinning as he tells the Korean people living in the north that all they can expect is sacrifice and suffering.

16. An open letter to Kim Yo Jong - Daily NK

dailynk.com · by Lee Kwang Baek, · June 8, 2020

A fascinating letter from the President of the Unification Media Group which publishes the Daily NK. It provides some important insights into the north, South, and escapees.

17. Coronavirus: No mention of COVID-19 as Kim Jong Un chairs Politburo meeting

Sky News

Have they prevented it or successfully covered it up?

18. U.S. scholar cites S. Korea's 'sense of community, social cohesion' as reason for successful virus response

en.yna.co.kr · by 송상호 · June 8, 2020

This is why some South Korean techniques will not work in the US despite the fact there are currently deep divisions within Korean society.

19. U.S. Bristles at Korean Response to Pressure over China

english.chosun.com

As we surprised the Ambassador's statements would be misinterpreted and misunderstood though the only thing that acknowledges that is in the title. There is very little substance in the article.

"Even if you strive diligently on your chosen path day after day, if your heart is not in accord with it, then even if you think you are on a good path, from the point of view of the straight and true, this is not a genuine path. If you do not pursue a genuine path to its consummation, then a little bit of crookedness in the mind will later turn into a major warp. Reflect on this."

- Musashi Miyomoto, A Book of Five Rings: The Classic Guide to Strategy

"To a disciple who was forever complaining about others, the Master said, 'If it is peace you want, seek to change yourself, not other people. It is easier to protect your feet with slippers than to carpet the whole of the earth.'"

- Anthony de Mello

"Fast is fine but accuracy is final. You must learn to be slow in a hurry."