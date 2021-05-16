05/16/2021 News & Commentary – Korea

News & commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and published by Daniel Riggs.

1. N.K. propaganda outlet slams S. Korea's biennial integrated defense drill

en.yna.co.kr · by 이원주 · May 16, 2021

Do we issue protests over the north Korea Winter and Summer Training Cycles?

But this kind of propaganda works on certain factions in the ROK and the US who construct the "logical" argument that all we have to do is end training in South Korea and north Korea will come to the negotiating table, participate in north-South engagement and denuclearize. But such logic could not be more wrong given the nature, objectives, and strategy of the Kim family regime.

Excerpts: "(South Korea's) move for military buildup and drills are strictly based on its plan to preemptively strike our Republic and is a factor that further aggravates the already critical tension on the Korean Peninsula," Tongil Voice said.

It also blamed South Korea for being "the very country that destroys peace and stability" and warned that it will result in "stabbing itself in the eyes with its bare hands" by confronting the North.

2. Vaccine, chips, North Korea on agenda for Seoul-Washington summit

The Korea Times · May 16, 2021

Also the Quad +, China, and trilateral ROK, Japan, and US cooperation. Will the US raise north Korean human rights and the South's anti-leaflet law?

3. Seoul, Tokyo likely to form consultative body on Fukushima wastewater release

koreaherald.com · by Ahn Sung-mi · May 16, 2021

Hopefully a positive step forward.

4. N. Korea’s Zoom-type app Rakwon gains traction

koreaherald.com · by Ko Jun-tae · May 16, 2021

Maybe we can eventually conduct "Zoom diplomacy" with the regime.

5. (South Korea) 1st hearing held on election meddling; Suspicions cannot be buried for good

koreaherald.com · by The Korea Herald · May 12, 2021

Korean domestic politics and election integrity.

6. New U.S. policy toward North Korea builds partly on 2018 agreement

english.kyodonews.net ·

Consider the regime's views:

north Korea Negotiating Strategy

(post Panmunjom, Singapore, Pyongyang Summits)

Key “agreement:” denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula

Change relationship - Declaration of the end of the war (end of hostile US policy - i.e., Peace regime)

Sanctions relief (permanent removal)

Denuclearization of the South (end of alliance, removal of troops, end of nuclear umbrella over ROK and Japan)

Then negotiate dismantlement of the north’s and ICBM programs

In Short:

nK: change relationship, build trust , denuclearize

US: denuclearize, build trust, change relationship

Some thoughts on the end of war declaration and a peace 'regime."

Peace Declaration – Peace Treaty History, Issues, and Perspective

- We should consider the history and who are/were the belligerents in the Korean Civil War - with emphasis on civil war between north and South. a review of the UN Security Council resolutions of 1950 (82-85) shows that the United Nations clearly identified the north as the hostile aggressor who attacked South Korea. The UN called on member nations to come to the defense of South Korea. It established the UN Command and designated the United States as executive agent for the UN Command which included designating the commander.

- The United States did not declare war on the north. It intervened under UN authority and fought under the UN command. President Rhee placed the remnants of the Korean forces under the command of the UNC. The Chinese did not officially intervene in the war. It sent "volunteers"- The Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) to defend the north. The 1953 Armistice was signed by military representatives the UN Command and the north Korean People's Army (nKPA)and then later by the Chinese People's Volunteers and the Commander in Chief of the nKPA.

- The logical end to the Korean Civil War and adoption of a peace treaty must be brokered between the two designated belligerents (the north and South). The US and PRC could provide security guarantees but they should not be parties to the peace treaty and the US should not try to have a separate peace treaty with the north (which is exactly what the north has demanded for years and what also worries Koreans in the South who fear a separate peace that would abandon the South).

- The only correct way for the US to change the relationship with north Korea is to normalize relations and establish diplomatic relations.

- The other problem with a peace treaty between north and South is their current constitutions. Both countries do not recognize the existence of the other and in fact both claim sovereignty over the entire Korean peninsula and Korean population. A peace treaty would undermine both constitutions because signing a peace treaty would mean recognizing the existence of two Koreas

Thoughts on the way ahead:

Bottom Line

The only way we are going to see an end to the nuclear program and threats as well as the human rights abuses and crimes against humanity being committed against the Korean people living in the north by the mafia-like crime family cult known as the Kim family regime is through achievement of unification and the establishment of a United Republic of Korea that is secure and stable, non-nuclear, economically vibrant, and unified under a liberal constitutional form of government based on individual liberty, rule of law, and human rights as determined by the Korean people. In short, a United Republic of Korea (UROK).

A New Durable Acceptable Political Arrangement (“end state”) for consideration:

“A stable, secure, peaceful, economically vibrant, non-nuclear peninsula, reunified under a liberal constitutional form of government determined by the Korean people. ”

United Republic of Korea (UROK)

Number one priority : Development and execution of information/psychological preparation of the environment – a sophisticated and aggressive information and influence activities campaign Development of an overt policy and strategy that states peaceful unification and not external regime change is the desired end. Development of a classified policy and strategy. Coping, Containment, and Management.

Planning is the hardest and most complex

All peaceful planning will have application in all scenarios

Peaceful unification planning is the practical and morally right course

War – fastest way – blood and treasure - deter Regime collapse - conflict, mother of all humanitarian disasters, could lead to war Internal resistance – emerging new leadership

7. South Korea is pushing America for new talks with the North

The Economist · May 15, 2021

My recommendation is that President Biden should never met with KimJong-un until working level negotiations hammer out substantive agreement they can bring to the two leaders to sign.

On the other hand I doubt that Kim Jng-un can afford to meet with President Biden unless he first has as a minimum guarantees that sanctions will be lifted before the regime takes any substantive action.

8. Aussie cyber experts fight back against North Korea

afr.com · May 14, 2021

Kim Jong-un's all purpose sword is a global threat.

9. N. Korea deployed anti-aircraft guns in apparent protest to anti-Pyongyang leaflets, S. Korean government detected

Hani · by Kim Ji-eun · May 14, 2021

This is the partial justification for the South's anti-leaflet law. It is about preventing a north Korean response to the leaflets that could cause a threat to Koreans in the South. We should keep in mind that no Korean in the South have ever been harmed by a north Korean response to balloon launches.

The leftist/progressive Hankyoreh of course supports the anti-leaflet law. I have not seen a similar report in the South Korean conservative or more mainstream media.

On the other hand if this report is accurate it is another indication the regime feels information is an existential threat. We should consider that as we hopefully are devising a new comprehensive and sophisticated information and influence activities campaign.

10. Lifting of military ban on mobiles leads to surge in tip-offs about poor conditions

koreanjoongangdaily.joins.com · by Michael Lee · May 16, 2021

11. The Blue House Releases An Official Statement About The Petition To Cancel Upcoming K-Drama "Snowdrop"

koreaboo.com · May 15, 2021

Does the Blue House doth protest too much? Does this mean "Snowdrop" will romanticize the Democratic movement and disparage spies?

Excerpt: “It is not a drama that disparages the Democratic Movement or romanticizes spies.

The Blue House Releases An Official Statement About The Petition To Cancel Upcoming K-Drama "Snowdrop"

