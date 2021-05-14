05/14/2021 News & Commentary – Korea

News & commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and published by Daniel Riggs.

1. Moon Wants a Legacy on North Korea That Isn’t Coming

Foreign Policy · by Donald Kirk · May 13, 2021

My comments in the article.

2. President Moon's remarks aimed at North Korea warfare, concerns about "burden on Biden's administration" in Washington

VOA Korea · by Bae Sung-won · May 14, 2021

Below is a google translation of a VOA article in which a number of us make some very critical comments about the anti-leaflet law and human rights.

3. U.S. alliance with S. Korea key deterrent to N. Korean threats: defense official

en.yna.co.kr · by 변덕근 · May 13, 2021

deterrence, (and defense, defeat).

4. Blinken says U.S., Australia share commitment to UNSC resolutions on N. Korea

en.yna.co.kr · by 변덕근 · May 14, 2021

Again, I think implementation of all relevant UNSC resolutions toward north Korea is going to be a foundational line of effort for the new administration north Korea policy.

5. N. Korea forms new foreign ministry organization focused on analyzing US intentions

dailynk.com · by Seulkee Jang · May 14, 2021

Hmmm.... I wonder if they will be reaching out to US and ROK think tanks? :-)

When Kim Yo-jong has us all figured out I hope when will let us know.

6. Joint Press Statement for the 19th Korea-U.S. Integrated Defense Dialogue

defense.gov · May 13, 2021

This was released last evening. I have not seen any significant reporting on the KIDD (one article picking up on the. trilateral cooperation comment).. Reading between the lines it seems like many issues beyond what is specifically listed in the statement were likely covered but not specifically included in the statement. (THAAD situation, access to live fire training ranges, etc),

7. [Newsmaker] Court rejects injunction on sales of Kim Il-sung memoir

koreaherald.com · by Kim So-hyun · May 14, 2021

This is one area where I have long disagreed with my Korean friends. While I acknowledge the importance of the national security law I have long thought it a mistake to prevent publication of information about and from north Korea. I think this memoir should be published (though there should be no compensation provided to north Korea through the Im Jong-seok line). I am not worried about the Korean people in the South reading this memoir and becoming radicalized in support of the Juche ideology. In fact if more Koreans in the South read about the north the more they would be opposed to its rule (and existence). It is the prevention of the distribution of the books that "will infringe on Constitutional rights to human dignity and harm the basic order of a free democracy." The free flow of ALL information, pro and con, is necessary for a thriving democracy, even information that is hostile to the nation. I am glad the judge rejected the request. He is supporting the ROK's democratic principles.

Excerpts: “Individuals and NGOs such as the New Paradigm of Korea filed for an injunction last month, saying the sales and distribution of the books will infringe on Constitutional rights to human dignity and harm the basic order of a free democracy.

The Seoul Western District Court dismissed their request, saying their claims and materials submitted were not enough to issue an injunction as the sales and distribution of the memoir do not infringe on the applicants’ rights to human dignity.

8. Moon Lets Down Citizens by Crawling Before N.Korea

english.chosun.com

Wow. The Chosun Ilbo pulls no punches here.

9. N. Korean authorities continue efforts to prevent information leaks

dailynk.com · by Mun Dong Hui · May 14, 2021

Important point: Is Kim preparing for a trip to China? We have also seen speculation that his villa and one of his yachts in Wonsan may be prepared for use. Some press have speculated he may be visiting Wonsan and his visit may include observing a missile test.

But this crackdown on information "leaks" and the use of cell phones is just another indicator on how hard the regime is trying to control the population. Perhaps if the regime is worried about potential resistance among the population we should be concerned as well.

10. North Korea Orders Border City to Keep the Lights on at Night to Hide Economic Difficulties

rfa.org · by Jieun Kim

Do north Korean authorities think this really fools the Chinese? So the regime thinks it should "waste" electricity" just to support a narrative that the Chinese surely can see right through? This is an example of the deliberate policy decisions the regime makes that contribute to the suffering of the Korean people living in the north.

11. China supplied 587 tons of refined oil to N. Korea in March: U.N. report

en.yna.co.kr · by 이원주 · May 14, 2021

Interesting data point here: 1%

Excerpt: “Since its last report in September last year, China had skipped disclosing its monthly oil exports.

The March figure represents about 1 percent of the volume of refined oil it can supply to the North in a year.”

12. U.S. vows to tackle human rights violations in the North

donga.com · May 14, 2021

A human rights upfront approach is necessary. We must not make the excuse that any focus on human rights will prevent a denuclearization agreement.

13. S. Korea, US seek talks with Japan amid new NK policy

koreaherald.com · by Choi Si-young · May 14, 2021

One outcome of the US-Korean Integrated Defense Dialogue.

14. Introducing nuclear weapons not ideal against North Korea's nukes

The Korea Times · May 14, 2021

Personally I do not think South Korean nuclear weapons would have any significant deterrent effect on Kim Jong-un. I think if the South did field nuclear weapons (or even if the US redeployed nuclear weapons to the peninsula) Kim Jong-un would double down on his political warfare strategy, his long con, and his blackmail diplomacy. South Korea's possession of nuclear weapons would not achieve the desired effects.

15. Abrams says solid military alliance is 'single greatest deterrent' against North Korea's threats

The Korea Times · May 13, 2021

16. North Korea's hackers rival CIA & are 'world's biggest bank robbers'

the-sun.com · by Felix Allen · May 13, 2021

Hyperbole in the headline? Perhaps but we must also consider the importance of the all purpose sword to the survival of the regime.

17. How North Korea's cyber-attackers are wreaking havoc

Daily Mail · by Tom Leonard · May 12, 2021

More on the north's all purpose sword. We must take it seriously and we must consider what should be our response and how proactively we should be acting to defend ourselves from attack by the north Korean hacker army.

18. Why Is Japan Hesitant to Improve Relations with South Korea?

thediplomat.com · by Kawashima Shin · May 13, 2021

Politics and history. What else is there?

19. North Korean university links with foreign lecturers for live Internet seminars

northkoreatech.org · by Martyn Williams · May 13, 2021

Very interesting development. Is there potential for exploitation here?

20. South Korea Is Unprepared for Flashpoints in the Asia-Pacific Region

The National Interest · by Kris Osborn · May 13, 2021

South Korea has to find its place in the world as a strong middle power. However, it cannot detract from its necessary deterrence and defense capabilities for on peninsula operations.

21. Why the Singapore Statement still matters for Seoul

eastasiaforum.org · by Minseon Ku · May 14, 2021

Interesting analysis here: “That the Singapore Joint Statement was signed by Trump and Kim made more salient questions regarding the importance of US–DPRK talks to US national interests. This makes it unlikely that the Biden administration will welcome Moon’s suggestion to carry through the principles in the statement.

Moon will leave office in 2022 and the Singapore Joint Statement could be shredded and forgotten. But North Korea’s nuclear weapons will remain and dominate US–South Korea relations. The Biden administration would be wise to seriously confront the challenge of denuclearisation on the Korean Peninsula sooner rather than later. The Singapore Statement is the best jumping-off point to get that process started.

