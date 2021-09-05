05/09/2021 News & Commentary – Korea

News & commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and published by Daniel Riggs.

1. He Balloon-Dropped 500,000 Anti-Kim Flyers on North Korea—Then Cops Knocked on His Door

The Daily Beast · by Donald Kirk · May 8, 2021

Will this be an issue at the Moon-Biden summit?

Biden and his team have not commented on whether the topic of the anti-leaflet law will come up at the summit, but Park hoped Biden would ask about the legality of the legislation that he said represses free speech as guaranteed in the South’s constitution.

“I want President Biden to ask all those questions,” he said. “Why does Moon violate the Korean constitution, freedom of speech, freedom of information. That’s what President Biden should confront President Moon with.”

Park spoke out in terms that clearly identify with Korean right-wing forces, gathering strength while Moon’s own popularity sinks in response to corruption scandals and economic issues.

“Moon is working for Kim Jong Un,” he said, echoing widespread comments by Moon’s conservative critics.

2. Southern county got a U.S. missile shield -- and little else

koreanjoongangdaily · by Kim Jung-Seok and Sarah Kim

Now this is really rich. Why do they think they should get these projects as the professional agitators continue to radicalize the local citizens to protest and interrupt logistical support operations for the THAAD battery?

Perhaps the government should tell the local population that there can be no contributions until the THAAD battery can function without hindrance from local protests.

3. How North Korean APT Kimsuky Is Evolving Its Tactics

darkreading.com · by Kelly Sheridan

CloudDragon and KimDragon.

4. South Korean opposition politician meets with U.S. North Korea rights activist

UPI · by Elizabeth Shim · May 7, 2021

I wonder if the anti-leaflet law will be an election issue. But I hope not because it needs to be rescinded long before the 2022 president elections.

Excerpts: “The former prime minister also said Scholte inquired about President Moon Jae-in, a former human rights lawyer.

Scholte reportedly said Moon should cultivate the "right awareness" about the plight of North Koreans living under oppression, according to Hwang.

Last year, Scholte delivered a letter to the South Korean Embassy in Washington, addressed to Moon, after Seoul warned it could revoke operation permits for North Korean activists in the South engaged in leafleting.

Scholte said defectors were being harassed and investigated without sufficient cause.

Hwang's visit comes ahead of a presidential election in the South next year and after his colleagues in the conservative People Power Party won mayoral elections in landslide victories.

Hwang, who has not confirmed a presidential run, left Korea Wednesday for the United States, Korea Economic Daily reported.

5. Virus fight, North Korea policy to challenge Moon's final year in office

The Korea Times · May 9, 2021

As he tries to cement his legacy. I am afraid his legacy will not be the one he desires.

I am not sure if the Biden policy review is in synch with the South Korean government (maybe it is with the professionals in the South Korean government but it is not in synch with the politicos in the Moon administration.)

Excerpts: “Some of the expected topics for the speech and the following question and answer session include achieving herd immunity against COVID-19 by November as the government promised; boosting the virus-hit economy through its Korea New Deal project for job creation; stabilizing the real estate market through an administration-led boost in the housing supply; and how to capitalize on the upcoming South Korea-U.S. summit slated for May 21 to restart the President's Korean Peninsula peace process.

...

As to Moon's peace process, experts said there is little room for South Korean diplomacy, as the policies of North Korea and the United States will matter more.

Hong Min, a senior researcher at the state-run Korea Institute for National Unification, said it does appear that the policy review on the North by President Joe Biden's administration is in sync with the South Korean government. He noted that Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong said Seoul welcomed Washington's review, in a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, May 3, during the G7 Foreign and Development Ministers Meeting in London.

But Hong said what is more important than the South Korean government's position is how the North responds to the review. He said prospects for North Korea-U.S. talks look dim as both Pyongyang and Washington have said they would respond in accordance with each other's moves, with neither making any preemptive concessions.

"Looking at a few words from Washington on its North Korea policy, there are no terms, words, or content that Pyongyang would be satisfied with. Washington has only said that it would take gradual and diplomatic steps, which is far from what Pyongyang has requested, namely the withdrawal of what it claims to be hostile policies against the reclusive regime," Hong said.

"Pyongyang has already revealed its principle of strong-against-strong and benevolence-for-benevolence. When both Pyongyang and Washington keep the position that they will wait for each other's preemptive concession, then there is the possibility for tensions to keep increasing with both opting for stronger words and actions against each other."

Hong said the government's task would be mediating between the U.S. and North Korea, while leading the U.S. to take preemptive reconciliation measures.

6. South Korea is betting it can stay out of the US and China's intensifying rivalry

Business Insider · by Karl Friedhoff

Ah... a shrimp among whales (and a slightly different version used below).

But I disagree with the first line of the excerpt here but this is an interesting discussion of South Korean naval capabilities and ambitions.

Ultimately, there may not be a pressing need for South Korea to closely align with either great power, as it is not standing idly by in terms of its own defense. Under the supposedly dovish Moon administration, the country saw its two biggest year-on-year defense spending increases in its history, with an 8.2% increase in 2019 and 7.4% in 2020.

Its arms race with North Korea may attract the most attention, but it is also pursuing a blue-water navy — and that has little to do with North Korea. It has floated the idea of acquiring nuclear-powered submarines. And it is ready to develop a light aircraft carrier that could eventually carry up to 20 F-35B fighter jets.

Roh Moo-hyun, the last progressive president before Moon Jae-in, presided over construction of a deep-water naval port on Jeju island, South Korea's southernmost point. The advance of the South Korean navy is in part a natural outgrowth of South Korea's growing security interests around the world. But Seoul also has one eye on China and its territorial ambitions.

South Korea is in an unenviable position, and it will face growing scrutiny as it seeks to balance its economic and security interests. But the growth of its own national power has opened up previously closed spaces as it seeks to swim — not idly float — among the whales. Its ability to strike that balance will depend on not getting its tail caught.

7. Israel, South Korea to sign free trade agreement

Jerusalem Post

Two of our most important allies.

8. Resolving US-North Korea tension requires a formal end to Korean War

The Hill · by Colleen Moore · May 8, 2021

Kim Jong-un will only agree to an end of war declaration if it leads to the end of the alliance and withdrawal of US troops so that it can execute its critical line of effort in its long term strategy to dominate the peninsula - his divide to conquer strategy - divide the alliance to conquer the ROK.

He really does not care about ending the war unless he can exploit it for his political warfare strategy.

The author is from Women Across DMZ which has proved to be a strong mouthpiece for north Korean regime issues and for placing all blame on the US rather than acknowledging the root of all problems in Korea is the existence of the most evil mafia- like crime family cult known as the Kim family regime that has the objective of dominating the Korean Peninsula under the rule of the Guerrilla Dynasty and Gulag State.

I fear the influence of this organization on some members of congress. Such influence and co-opting of some very progressive members of congress risks breaking the bipartisan support for Korea issues that has long existed.

9. Reports: Kim Jong-Un executes a conductor in front of orchestra

slippedisc.com · by John Borstlap · May 9, 2021

This is based on a report from north Korea escapee and YouTube millionaire Yeonmi Park. It does link to a Donga Ilbo report in Korean. While I would not be surprised if KJU did this, it could also be a rumor followed by circular reporting.

10. What I have learned about suffering after escaping North Korea

The Korea Times · by Eom Yeong-nam · May 9, 2021

And most all us take our freedom for granted.

Excerpts: “What freedom means to me is suffering, but freedom also presents the opportunity to overcome suffering.

People can try to reduce the education gap between North and South Korea by learning English or studying in graduate school. It is still possible to achieve when there is freedom.

That suffering happened to me because I'm from North Korea.

However, I have overcome those challenges and I am enjoying freedom because I have a special strength that I gained when I was in North Korea.

11. New N. Korea policy does not affect U.S. defense posture in S. Korea: Pentagon

kdva.vet · by Byun Duk-kun · May 4, 2021

I missed this report last week. Some of my Korean friends worry about the Pentagon's force posture review and about US troop withdrawals from other areas (e.g., Afghanistan) and how it might affect force posture in Korea. But to my Korean friends I would not worry about the review or other withdrawals from other countries. What could drive changes to US force posture in Korea could be the logistic support for THAAD and the ability for US forces to conduct training, particularly live fire training, to maintain qualifications and certifications. if US forces do not have sufficient access to adequate training areas to remain qualified then those forces could be subject to withdrawal. As Confucius said, "To lead an untrained people to war is to throw them away."

12. Is North Korea’s ‘Monster Missile’ Designed to Release Multiple Nukes?

The National Interest · by Sebastien Roblin · May 8, 2021

I think the simplest answer is the regime wants to develop this capability to enhance both deterrence and its blackmail diplomacy - the use of increased tension, threats, and provocations to gain political and economic concessions.

However, there may be another reason for showing us this capability. The Hwasong 15 may be sufficient or deterrence. But showing us a possible new missile system increases the level of threat and tension. But what if this is only a mockup of a capability to generate fear on our part and make us negotiate to halt or roll back what we perceive as the regime's most advanced capabilities? What if the north simply wants to use this for negotiation and is actually setting the conditions to negotiate away this this capability in return for substantive concessions from the US. The regime neds of giving up a capability it does not really posses. The regime has long been masterful at getting something for nothing. All warfare is based on deception.

