05/06/2021 News & Commentary – Korea

Biden's North Korea plans come into view

lowyinstitute.org · by Soo Kim

"Short on details" and "the guessing game continues." . I am sure there will be a thorough public articulation of the broad contours of the policy. But I hope there is a detailed classified version that we do not see.

Excerpts: “All of this is indeed speculation, although we may not be in the dark for much longer. US President Joe Biden is slated to meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on 21 May for their first in-person summit since the inauguration. The two sides are expected to discuss a range of policy issues, including curbing the Kim regime’s nuclear ambitions and addressing its poor track record on human rights. The Biden administration may unveil its North Korea policy in full after the US–South Korea summit.

In the meantime, the guessing games will continue.”

Can South Korea Continue to Balance Relations with the United States and China?

KEIA · by Terrence Matsuo · May 5, 2021

A key challenge for the ROK and the US.

Japan and South Korea air their differences as US seeks unity at G-7 meeting

Strait Times

Excerpts: “In his one-on-one meeting with Motegi, Chung expressed opposition to Japan's decision to release contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant without sufficient prior consultation with neighbouring countries, the South Korean government said. Motegi said he would continue to provide information and expressed concern about South Korean statements on the matter.

Motegi urged South Korea to find an early solution to the problem of compensation for Koreans forced to work for Japanese companies during colonial occupation, as well as women trafficked to Japanese military brothels before and during the war.”

Opinion | Biden's North Korea strategy: Hurry up and wait

The Washington Post · by Josh Rogin · May 5, 2021

I think Mr. Rogin would be better served if he waited until the policy is presented before deciding the new policy is "strategic place."

I certainly hope this assessment is not correct:

“It’s clear that the Biden administration has several foreign policy priorities, and that spending time, resources and political capital on the North Korea issue isn’t one of them. Trump failed on North Korea, but at least he tried. The Biden team is going to have to try harder, and they would be better off doing that sooner rather than later.”

G7 foreign ministers urge N. Korea to return to dialogue

en.yna.co.kr · by 변덕근 · May 6, 2021

Everyone wants north Korea to return to dialogue. I do not think there is any country that opposes a return to dialogue - except perhaps north Korea. It is Kim that has refused to negotiate in good faith as a responsible member of the international community.

North Korea getting ready for COVID-19 vaccines after reporting 'zero' cases

UPI · by Elizabeth Shim · May 5, 2021

It would be something if north Korea could get vaccinated before there is ever a COVID breakout (note sarcasm).

Police conduct raid over anti-N.K. leafleting

en.yna.co.kr · by 이해아 · May 6, 2021

Despicable. And a huge self-inflicted wound for the ROKG and ruling party.

U.S. policy appears aimed at addressing N.K. nuke issue through dialogue: Seoul official

en.yna.co.kr · by 송상호 · May 6, 2021

Who does not want dialogue? Only KJU.

Unification ministry views U.S. attempt to reach out to N.K. positively: official

en.yna.co.kr · by 이원주 · May 6, 2021

We can expect the ROKG to put a positive spin on the Biden Korea policy and to try to shape it to align with the Moon administration's peace agenda.

South Korea Discovers It Can Out-Bully North Korea

Forbes · by David Axe · May 5, 2021

Definitely a curious headline. Interesting analysis.

Excerpts: “If North Korea dares to repeat its 2010 provocations—sinking ships and shelling islands—South Korea could shoot back in a precise way. And the regime of North Korean strongman Kim Jong Un knows it.

“Since 2011, North Korea has mostly refrained from provocations as overt as the 2014 direct naval bombardment of the Northwest Islands and certainly the 2010 sinking of the Cheonan,” RAND explained. “During the high notes of tensions during the mid-2010s, Pyongyang largely resorted to public statements and bombastic rhetoric against Seoul and Washington.”

But that doesn’t mean North Korea wants peace. Rather, it aims to provoke without risking a damaging response. “The North Korean military has ... expanded its cyber capabilities since 2010, providing Pyongyang a means of provocation and retaliation that exposed a yawning gap in Seoul’s deterrence policy,” according to RAND.”

N.K. paper warns of virus infections via 'strange objects' in air

en.yna.co.kr · by 이원주 · May 6, 2021

Mark my words - when there is finally a reported outbreak in the north if contact tracing process will reveal COVID was transported by the balloons from escapees in the South. The Propaganda and Agitation department is laying the groundwork to blame COVID on South Korea and specific escapees in the South.

Three teenagers in N. Pyongan Province sent to reeducation camp for listening to S. Korean music

dailynk.com · by Jong So Yong · May 5, 2021

As an escapee told us during North Korean Freedom Week, the Korean people know the risks yet it will not deter them from trying to obtain any information from the outside world.

U.S. again reaches out to N. Korea but to no avail: WP column

en.yna.co.kr · by 변덕근 · May 6, 2021

It will be a mistake not to appoint a north Korean special representative.

But this kind of information from Rogin and the Korean press is really misinformation:

“The Joe Biden administration has said it had sought to engage with North Korea since mid-February, but that the reclusive nation did not respond to its overtures.

"The Biden team quietly reached out to Pyongyang in February but got no response. Nor has the Kim regime responded to a second attempt by Team Biden to convey the results of this now-completed review," he wrote, citing two unidentified "senior administration officials."

I believe the "reaching out" to the north in February was simply a diplomatic courtesy to inform the north that the Biden administration was reviewing its policy. Yes there was no response from the north but it was not as if the US was groveling to the regime for engagement. It was simply taking routine diplomatic actions.

N.K. leader, his wife attend art performance by army families

en.yna.co.kr · by 이원주 · May 6, 2021

For Kim ideological purity is a top priority.

Excerpts: “Kim lauded the KPA after watching the show, saying it "always sets an example in implementing the party's policy on mass-based culture and art."

He also urged the North to learn from the "ardent patriotism, strong capacity for living and high ideological and spiritual world" of the army families.”

'I escaped the horrors of North Korea – now I want to solve Bury's fly-tipping crisis'

uk.news.yahoo.com

Jihyun Park is an extraordinary woman. Her story needs to be told inside north Korea. The Koreans in the north need to know about her example - how an escapee can rise to political leadership in a western country. Her story will provide hope and inspiration.

Just How New Is Joe Biden's 'New' North Korea Policy?

The National Interest · by Eli Fuhrman · May 5, 2021

Again, we still need to see the details.

