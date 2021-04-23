04/23/2021 News & Commentary – Korea

News & commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and published by Daniel Riggs.

1. S. Korea may produce homegrown COVID-19 vaccine within this year: minister

en.yna.co.kr · by 채윤환 · April 22, 2021

2. No. of COVID-19 inoculations reaches 2 mln in S. Korea as vaccinations speed up

en.yna.co.kr · by 장동우 · April 22, 2021

3. North Korean propaganda spike suggests looming challenge to Biden, U.S.

washingtontimes.com · by Guy Taylor

My comments, among others, in the article.

4. Why Does New President Biden Follows Old Policy on North Korea?

The National Interest · by Will Goode · April 22, 2021

A rational actor trying to survive? Yes that may be the conventional wisdom of many. But again, and I hate to beat the dead horse, but in Kim Jong-un's calculus, survival can only be ensured by the north dominating the entire Korean peninsula. Yes survival of the regime is the vital national interest but we must also factor in the regime's strategic aim, unification on its terms, which it believes it is necessary to achieve to ensure survival.

5. North Korea’s Coronavirus Economic Downturn Has Made It Weak

The National Interest · by Daniel R. DePetris · April 22, 2021

The question is will the effects be similar to the Arduous March of 1994-1996 and will the regime be able to maintain domestic stability? And yes the current situation is likely to have very long term effects on the people and her regime.

6. North Korea is Working to “Defeat” U.S. Missile Defense: Report

The National Interest · by Stephen Silver · April 22, 2021

I previously forwarded the link to the referenced CRS report. But here it is again.

7. ROK-US Summit: South Korea’s Moon Jae-In Is Coming to Washington

The National Interest · by Doug Bandow · April 22, 2021

That is correct. The PRC is not going to solve the ROK/US alliance's security problem with north Korea.

Keep in mind the author does not like alliances nor US military overseas presence.

Excerpts: “Biden says that he wants to strengthen alliances. The upcoming summit will be a good test as to his definition of “strengthen.” Is it pressing other governments to do as Washington wants or accounting for other nations’ interests, even when doing so conflicts with U.S. preferences?

Moon and Biden are at vastly different points in their respective tenures. Moon is a lame duck, with barely a year left in office. He is desperate to bring his call for detente on the Korean peninsula to fruition and post a significant accomplishment before leaving office. Biden is just starting and is more interested in getting Moon’s support for what Washington views as its most important international issue, dealing with China. Both sides could end up disappointed.

8. North Korea acted with restraint during guard post shooting, Seoul says

upi.com · by Elizabeth Shim · April 22, 2021

This is in response to recent FM comments about an incident that took place last May. Over the past few decades both the nKPA and the ROK military have operated with significant self-restraint. But this should not make us complacent. Miscalculation can occur and we need to be ready for any contingencies resulting from miscalculation.

9. Seth Rogen says it's not a 'coincidence' that he hasn't directed a movie since 'The Interview' and the subsequent Sony hack

insider.com · by Jason Guerrasio

The long term effects of north Korean actions. How many bad movies have been made about north Korea since the Interview and the Sony hack?

10. JCS chairman to visit Hawaii next week for talks with U.S., Japanese counterparts

en.yna.co.kr · by 오석민 · April 23, 2021

If left at the military level there would be very good trilateral cooperation.

11. U.S. fully ready to deter any aggression from N. Korea: U.S. commander

en.yna.co.kr · by 변덕근 · April 23, 2021

Sir Lawrence Freedman: "Deterrence works. Until it doesn't"

12. N.K.'s paper calls for post-war 'Chollima' spirit against challenges

en.yna.co.kr · by 이원주 · April 23, 2021

Ah, the old "Chollima spirit." It has solved all of north Korea's problems in the past.

13. Defector group plans to send leaflets to N. Korea next week

en.yna.co.kr · by 이원주 · April 23, 2021

Escapees.

This may get interesting when we see how the ROK government reacts to this.

As an aside next week will be the 18th annual North Korea Freedom Week. I am honored to participate in a panel with four escapees from north Korea and Nick Eberstadt and Olivia Schieber. You can register all the events next week here:

14. Foreign ministry denies reports linking vaccine cooperation with U.S. to Quad participation

en.yna.co.kr · by 김승연 · April 23, 2021

This is complete BS in my opinion. Neither the ROK nor the US would be making these kinds of demands/offers/exchange. Neither side would try to extort or bribe the other. Both COViD and the Quad are too important to do something this foolish, which would only be exposed leaving both countries would be discredited. We certainly would not want the ROK to join the Quad under duress. That would make no sense. The media is reporting rumors, innuendo, and speculation.

15. OPEN! NORTH KOREA… Open Hearts, Open Minds, and Open Borders

NK Freedom

Please Join Us for the 18th Annual North Korea Freedom Week 2021

16. Issue of comfort women should have been resolved through diplomacy

donga.com

A troubling statement which I fear may be too accurate: "For recent years, the bilateral relations between South Korea and Japan have been the worst since the normalization."

17. Why Would the U.S. Want to Help Korea out with Vaccines?

english.chosun.com

A harsh critique of the Moon administration but I think the Chosun Ilbo editorial board is mistaken to assert that joining the Quad is quid pro quo for receiving vaccines from the US.

