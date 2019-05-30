Why ISIS Remains a Threat by Ben Jonsson - The Strategy Bridge
Despite a net loss of territory in Iraq and Syria since January 2016, the Islamic State carried out complex attacks in Brussels and the Philippines and inspired other attacks in Turkey and Asia during the same months. The successful attacks suggest that the Islamic State’s ability to threaten U.S. interests will likely outlast its control of significant swaths of territory. Mitigating the long-term threat of the Islamic State will thus require more than its military defeat on the battlefield in Syria and Iraq.
The United States must challenge the Islamic State’s powerful messages even as its territory recedes. Understanding how the Islamic State portrays its struggle for Syria can offer insights on how to challenge its survival by addressing its core appeal to constituents…
In my initial comment below, I have suggested that the problem of ISIS; this is simply a singular example of a larger, exceptionally common and more-"universal" problem that the world if facing today. (Much as it has in the past.) This such larger, historically-common and more all-encompassing problem being the conflict between, shall we say:
a. The current "economy-driven" modernizers -- who tend to define their lives and decisions more in "what's best for the economy"/"what's best for economic competitiveness"/"what's best for national security" terms -- and:
b. Those that oppose this such "modernity" -- and who, thus, tend to define their lives and decisions more in parochial/group, and associated moral/traditional (and thus often "sanctioned prejudice and discrimination?"), terms. (ISIS, as described by our author above, and such groups as "white supremacists"also, "fit the bill" here?)
In this regard, let us consider the following discussion of this such market-based/national security-driven modernity "conflict" problem; in this case, from the perspective of the pro-global market (and thus anti-moral, anti-traditional and anti-nation-state?) changes that the United States Supreme Court, at the behest of the global elite, have made of late:
The Court's decision in "Lawrence," as indeed in "Casey," is not (or not only) a shift in the locus of decision making authority from the community to the individual. It is more revealing to say that it bleeds power out of the political order so as to serve the economic. In the categories we have been using, it represents a decisive move in restructuring the Constitution to fit the demands of an emerging Market State.
First, "Lawrence" furthers the deconstruction of the States as moral communities, capable of legislating in ways that might inhibit the functioning of markets for the sake of higher-order collective values. More specifically, "Lawrence" diminishes the States' ability to use criminal law to serve expressive and educative purposes, tending therefore to restrict criminal law to purely instrumental uses. Justice O'Connor's concurrence in particular goes so far as to imply that a communally deliberated judgment on moral worth, as codified in the criminal law, cannot be distinguished from "a bare desire to harm" the group whose activities the law condemns. The possibility of achieving and enforcing a collective moral judgment through the criminal law is thus collapsed into the expression of crude majoritarian repugnance or distaste. As Justice Scalia provocatively put it in his "Romer" dissent, "[tihe Court has mistaken a Kulturkampf for a fit of spite.""
Second, "Lawrence" promotes the "mainstreaming" of homosexuals, a group that in the past has suffered from private discrimination in the marketplace," ' but that may now be perceived to bring certain competitive advantages to it. Homosexual employees may, for example, be able or willing to work longer hours than married heterosexuals with families; may be more open to relocating as corporate needs require; may not be as likely to sacrifice career goals to child-bearing or child-rearing; may require a lower level of health care benefits (because of fewer partners or dependents); may be drawn to employment opportunities in more dynamic or "creative" parts of the economy, such as technology or entertainment; or may find more welcoming employers in those cutting edge sectors. "Casey" hinted at similar market-linked arguments for the permissive abortion regime instituted by Roe:
"[F]or two decades of economic and social developments, people have organized intimate relationships and made choices that define their views of themselves and their places in society, in reliance on the availability of abortion in the event that contraception should fail. The ability of women to participate equally in the economic and social life of the Nation has been facilitated by their ability to control their reproductive lives."
While characterizing its jurisprudence in the rhetoric of freedom and equality, the Court in fact casts a cold eye on the consequences of its decisions for the market economy.
Third, "Lawrence" helps to constitute the legal framework for a system in which individuals do not seek and find meaning, value, and satisfaction in collective political action or in the public affirmation of common identities and purposes, but find their rewards instead in purely private, nonpolitical pleasures and gratifications. "Lawrence" thus marks a further step in the direction of the overall de-politicization of society, and the consequent devaluation of the citizenship-fundamental characteristics of the Nation State. ...
Relying extensively on amicus briefs submitted by elite corporate, military, and educational authorities, Justice O'Connor, writing for the majority, asserted the following:
[Miajor American businesses have made clear that the skills needed in today's increasingly global marketplace can only be developed though exposure to widely diverse people, cultures, ideas, and viewpoints. What is more, high-ranking retired officers and civilian leaders of the United States military assert that, "[based on [their] decades of experience," a "highly qualified, racially diverse officer corps ... is essential to the military's ability to fulfill its principle mission to provide national security." The primary sources for the Nation's officer corps are the service academies and the Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC), the latter comprising students already admitted to participating colleges and universities. At present, "the military cannot achieve an officer corps that is both highly qualified and racially diverse unless the service academies and the ROTC used limited race-conscious recruiting and admissions policies." Moreover, universities, and in particular, law schools, represent the training ground for a large number of our Nation's leaders. Individuals with law degrees occupy roughly half the state governorships, more than half the seats in the United States Senate, and more than a third of the seats in the United States House of Representatives. In order to cultivate a set of leaders with legitimacy in the eyes of the citizenry, it is necessary that the path to leadership be visibly open to talented and qualified individuals of every race and ethnicity. All members of our heterogeneous society must have confidence in the openness and integrity of the educational institutions that provide this training.
In short, the Court based its constitutional reasoning on the contention of a group of the Nation's key corporate, political, and military leaders that the Nation's prospects of success in the face of international strategic threats, as well as the continued stability and perceived legitimacy of its domestic political institutions, required racial preferences in elite formation through our major educational institutions.
Might we say, thus, that:
a. The market/economic competitiveness/national security-based decisions of responsible governments today -- such as those described re: U.S. Supreme Court above (but also as applies to pro-economy/pro-modernizing government decisions in the Islamic World?) --
b. These such (highly unpopular, because they tend to marginalize certain, until now, privileged groups?) decisions by such responsible governments; these may, indeed,
c. Stand as the reason for such things as the rise and popularity of AQ, the rise and popularity of ISIS, the rise and popularity of President Trump and the rise and popularity Brexit?
If such indeed is the case, then the "job-at-hand" -- re: ALL these such responsible governments -- would seem to be to:
a. Go back to the drawing board and
b. "Sell" this such "product" in some more intelligent manner. Herein,
c. Providing adequate "safety nets" for those that will, by way of this such "product," surely become marginalized.
(Thus to understand "Why ISIS Remains a Threat" -- and such groups as "white supremacists" also -- more from the perspective of my "a" - "c" suggestions, immediately above, not yet being undertaken or accomplished?)
Given the apparent rise of, shall we say, "anti-further modernization/return to the status quo ante" movements worldwide (and certainly here at home), should we not be looking at:
a. Why "ISIS (et. al?) remains a threat;" this:
b. More from the larger, more-holistic perspective that I provide below?
Throughout the world now (and much as they have in the past?), two opposed "movements" seem to be confronting each other today; these such opposed "movements" being:
a. The "movement," by the world's business, financial and political elite, to alter the ways of life, the ways of governance, the values, etc., of the populations of the world (importantly, both in the Global North and in the Global South); this, so as to better provide for -- and better benefit from -- such things as globalism, globalization and the global economy. And:
b. The "counter-movements," by the populations of both the Global North and the Global South; these, to prevent these such unwanted "changes" from taking place -- and/or to cause a return to the status quo ante.
In this regard, let us note that the global elite over time -- and by way of their (bought and paid for?) "pro-change"/"pro-modernization" nation-state governments -- have attempted to alter (and in many cases have succeeded in altering) the way of life, the way of governance, the values, etc., of:
a. The Global South (think, for example, of such things as "girls schools" in the Greater Middle East?) and of:
b. The Global North (think, for example, of such things as the legalization of abortion in the U.S. and Europe?)
Now, however, we find these such "change" efforts -- being made by the world's global elite and their "client" governments -- these being vigorously contested. (For example, and respectively, by the "return to the status quo ante" Caliphate movement in the Global South, and by the "return to the status quo ante" Make America Great Again movement in the Global North?)
Based on the information and examples that I have provided above, might we agree that:
a. As relates to "necessary progress"/"necessary further modernization,"
b. We have a much larger problem -- a much larger "threat" to worry about and deal with both at home and abroad -- than can be addressed by simply discussing "ISIS?"
(And, thus, the "solutions" that we craft -- to deal with these such now clearly "worldwide" problems -- they, also, must made in consideration of the broader, more-holistic "problem" perspective that I provide above?)