Who's Behind Explosions at PMU Militia Sites in Iraq? By Ali Mamouri – Al-Monitor

Iraqi authorities are investigating the source of attacks on four weapons storage facilities in the past month belonging to the country's Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) militia. The most recent explosion on Aug. 20 once again prompted accusations of possible US and Israeli involvement.

Some Shiite factions of the PMU coalition, which is also known as Hashid al-Shaabi, are said to be Iran proxies.

The latest attack took place even though Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi closed Iraqi airspace Aug. 15 to all unauthorized flights. The ban covers drones, spy planes, jets and helicopters, and includes the US-led coalition, which has complied.

The United States has denied involvement in the attacks…