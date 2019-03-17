White House Confirms bin Laden Son Killed in U.S. CT Operation – Associated Press

The White House says Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late al-Qaida leader who had become an increasingly prominent figure in the jihadi organization, has been killed in a U.S. counterterrorism operation in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region.

A White House statement gives no further details, such as when Hamza bin Laden was killed or how the United States confirmed his death.

In a statement to Military Times, officials from U.S. Central Command, which oversees military operations in the region, deferred questions about Hamza bin Laden’s death to the White House…