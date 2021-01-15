War on the Rocks: Making Friends in Maker-Spaces: From Grassroots-Innovation to Great-Power Competition

By Leo Blanken, Romulo G. Dimayuga II, and Kristen Tsolis

An interesting proposal to mix "maker-space" innovation and fabrication workshops with Building Partner Capacity efforts for low cost solutions.

This begs the question of how to assist partner militaries in developing bottom-up technical innovation cultures to go along with funding and equipment. The American military has been far from perfect in its own adoption of these innovation concepts so far. (If you have ideas for how to get this done, submit@smallwarsjournal.com is open)

Full Article: https://warontherocks.com/2021/01/making-friends-in-maker-spaces-from-grassroots-innovation-to-great-power-competition/