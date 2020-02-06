Violent Attacks are Gaining Momentum a Week After President Trump Unveiled His Proposals to End the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict by Dov Lieber - Wall Street Journal

TEL AVIV—A Palestinian driver rammed a car into a group of Israeli soldiers in Jerusalem, injuring 14 people, and clashes in the West Bank left two Palestinians dead, one of them a security officer, a week after President Trump unveiled his peace plan for the region.

In separate incidents, an Arab Israeli who shot and wounded an Israeli police officer was killed by police in Jerusalem’s Old City, and Israeli soldiers came under fire from an assailant near the town of Qalqilya in the West Bank.

Thursday’s flurry of violence came as the Trump administration’s long-awaited peace plan continued to amplify tensions between Israelis and Palestinians. The West Bank has seen a steady stream of protests by Palestinians since the plan was unveiled last week, with some leading to clashes with Israeli security forces…