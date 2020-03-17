Video: Watch Coalition Aircraft Pummeling ISIS Fighters In Iraq by Shawn Snow – Military Times
The U.S. released video showing American F-15s supporting an Iraqi aerial and ground bombardment of a large number of ISIS fighters south of Kirkuk, Iraq.
Operation Inherent Resolve - the U.S.-led mission to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria - said more than 20 ISIS fighters were killed in the April 13 strikes.
The coalition said in a news release that they supported Iraq troops with close-air support and surveillance assets as Iraqi forces battled ISIS fighters near the “austere terrain of Wadi Ashai near Kirkuk.”
No coalition advisers participated in the Iraqi ground assault, OIR said in a release…