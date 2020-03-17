Video: Watch Coalition Aircraft Pummeling ISIS Fighters In Iraq by Shawn Snow – Military Times

The U.S. released video showing American F-15s supporting an Iraqi aerial and ground bombardment of a large number of ISIS fighters south of Kirkuk, Iraq.

Operation Inherent Resolve - the U.S.-led mission to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria - said more than 20 ISIS fighters were killed in the April 13 strikes.

The coalition said in a news release that they supported Iraq troops with close-air support and surveillance assets as Iraqi forces battled ISIS fighters near the “austere terrain of Wadi Ashai near Kirkuk.”