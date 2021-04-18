USIP: Struggle for Sinjar: Iraqis’ Views on Security in the Disputed District

A United States Institute of Peace commentary on the ongoing status of Sinjar after being a battlefront in the fight against ISIS

Part 1: https://www.usip.org/publications/2021/04/struggle-sinjar-iraqis-views-security-disputed-district

Part 2: https://www.usip.org/publications/2021/04/struggle-sinjar-iraqis-views-governance-disputed-district

"Iraq’s Sinjar district and its communities have struggled to recover from the recent conflict against the Islamic State group (ISIS). This is due in large part to the fact that the district is one of 14 territories under dispute between Iraq’s federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG). As a result, Sinjar has become an arena for competition between the federal government, KRG and other actors in the post-ISIS period. This reality has led to frustration, anger and disillusionment among the communities in Sinjar, the majority of whom are Yazidi (Ezidi).