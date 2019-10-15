U.S. Weighs Leaving More Troops, Sending Battle Tanks to Syria by Gordon Lubold and Nancy A. Youssef – Wall Street Journal
WASHINGTON - The White House is considering options for leaving about 500 U.S. troops in northeast Syria and for sending dozens of battle tanks and other equipment, officials said Thursday, the latest in an array of scenarios following President Trump’s decision this month to remove all troops there.
The options, presented by military officials, would represent a reversal from the American withdrawal Mr. Trump wanted. It also would modify U.S. objectives—from countering Islamic State extremists to also safeguarding oil fields in eastern Syria with additional troops and new military capability.
Washington sees the fields as potential leverage in future negotiations over Syria…
U.S. to Send 'Military Assets' to Protect Syrian Oil Fields by Jeff Seldin – Voice of America
WASHINGTON - U.S. military planners are backing President Donald Trump’s calls to protect oil fields in Syria, both from the Islamic State terror group and other potential adversaries, and are preparing to send more equipment to make it happen.
A defense official said late Thursday the U.S. was working to reinforce the position of U.S. troops still in Syria and was doing so “in coordination with our SDF [Syrian Democratic Force] partners, in northeast Syria,” and that the effort would include sending additional “military assets” to the region.
“One of the most significant gains by the U.S. and our partners in the fight against ISIS was gaining control of oil fields in Eastern Syria,” the official said, using an acronym for the terror group. “We must deny ISIS this revenue stream to ensure there's no resurgence.”…