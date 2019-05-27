U.S. Training and Security Assistance May be Empowering Egyptian War Crimes, Says Human Rights Group by Kyle Rempfer – Military Times

A major human rights group has accused the Egyptian military of human rights violations on the Sinai Peninsula and is calling for the U.S. government to halt security assistance to the country, which includes arms exports and joint training between the Egyptian military and U.S. forces.

Egypt stepped up its operations in the north of the Sinai Peninsula after the rise of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sissi, who led a 2013 coup and was elected president in mid-2014. The peninsula is home to various terror groups, but the Islamic State’s Sinai affiliate is the most prominent…