U.S., Taliban Reach Deal for 7-Day 'Reduction of Violence,' SecDef Says by Richard Sisk - Military.com

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Thursday that a tentative deal has been reached between the U.S. and the Taliban on a seven-day "reduction of violence" in Afghanistan.

"The U.S. and the Taliban have negotiated a proposal for a seven-day reduction in violence" Esper said in a brief statement and news conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels. The deal appears to fall short of a full ceasefire…

Esper declined to give details on when and how the reduction in violence would begin. He said the agreement was only a proposal at this stage and would require consultations with the Kabul government and allies…