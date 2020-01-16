U.S., Taliban Close to ‘Reduction in Violence’ Agreement by Deb Riechmann – Associated Press

President Donald Trump’s national security adviser said Tuesday he is cautiously optimistic that there could be a U.S. agreement with the Taliban over the next days or weeks, but a withdrawal of American forces is not “imminent.”

Robert O’Brien was asked whether Trump would sign off on an agreement where both the Taliban and U.S. forces would pledge to adhere to a “reduction in violence” — a move that could lead to all-Afghan negotiations to end the decades-long conflict and outline a political future for the country.

The agreement would call for the Taliban and U.S. forces to refrain from conducting attacks or combat operations for seven days, according to a person familiar with the ongoing discussions who was not authorized to discuss the proposed agreement and spoke only on condition of anonymity…