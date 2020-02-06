U.S. Special Operations Command Now Wants its Own Light Attack Aircraft Fleet by Oriana Pawlyk - Military.com

The U.S. Air Force may only want a handful of light attack aircraft, but U.S. Special Operations Command now appears to want at least 75.

According to a new solicitation posted on the government's acquisition and awards website, beta.sam.gov, SOCOM plans to host an industry day event seeking "armed overwatch" aircraft for its units.

"Armed Overwatch will provide Special Operations Forces (SOF) deployable and sustainable manned aircraft systems fulfilling Close Air Support (CAS), Precision Strike, and SOF Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR) in austere and permissive environments," according to the request.

If awarded, the contract is expected to be an "Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) with a base 5-year ordering period and 2-year option ordering period." SOCOM is looking to procure an estimated 75 aircraft "with associated support," the request said…