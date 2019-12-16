U.S. Special Envoy in Kabul Amid Renewed Push for Deal – Agence France-Presse

KABUL - The U.S. special envoy leading negotiations with the Taliban met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Kabul on Wednesday, officials said, amid a renewed push to reach an accord with the insurgents.

U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad and Ghani discussed several topics including the need for a ceasefire, Ghani's spokesman Sediq Seddiqi said.

"The president also expressed his concerns about the continued violence by the Taliban," Seddiqi said.

"The president reiterated that the government and people of Afghanistan want a sustainable peace."…