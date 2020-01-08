U.S. to Seek More Help from NATO to Counter Islamic State by Robert Burns – Associated Press

BRUSSELS, Belgium - U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Tuesday he is looking to NATO allies for more help countering the Islamic State extremist group in Iraq and in bolstering U.S. defense efforts in the Middle East more broadly.

In an interview while flying to Brussels to attend a NATO defense ministers meeting, Esper told reporters he wants NATO countries to do more to help Iraq’s security forces.

“As they put more forces in, that could allow us to decrease” the U.S. military’s workload there, he said…