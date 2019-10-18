U.S. Says It Is ‘at the Threshold’ of an Afghan Withdrawal Agreement by Craig Nelson – Wall Street Journal

With a landmark deal with the Taliban nearly completed, the U.S. diplomat overseeing peace talks with the insurgents arrived in Kabul on Sunday to brief top Afghan officials on the accord and to discuss next steps on a comprehensive settlement of the nearly 18-year Afghan war.

Zalmay Khalilzad’s visit to the Afghan capital and planned talks later Sunday with President Ashraf Ghani would come came hours after he and Taliban negotiators meeting in the Gulf state of Qatar completed all but a few details in the text of an accord that calls for the withdrawal of about 14,500 American forces, along with other foreign forces, from Afghanistan…