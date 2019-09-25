US Says Airstrike Against ISIS in Libya Kills 7 – Associated Press

The U.S. military says it has carried out an airstrike against the Islamic State group in Libya, the latest in a series of airstrikes by the U.S. in the North African country over the past 10 days.

Monday’s statement by U.S. Africa Command says seven militants were killed in the strike, launched a day earlier in southwest Libya.

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William Gayler, director of operations at the command, says the airstrike aimed at “disrupting the terrorists’ planning, training, and activities.”

This is the fourth the U.S. airstrike in Libya since Sep. 19…