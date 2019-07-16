U.S. Sanctions Iran’s Central Bank, Says It Will Send Military Forces to Saudi Arabia by Ian Talley and Rebecca Ballhaus – Wall Street Journal

The U.S. said it would send military forces and hardware to Gulf allies and moved to sever some of Iran’s last ties to world markets on Friday, while preparing to outline a case for international action next week when world leaders gather at the United Nations. The sanctions on Iran’s central bank and two other major state financial institutions were punishment for attacks on critical oil supplies in Saudi Arabia. They came as the administration sought to steer clear of a military response, instead bolstering efforts to persuade the U.N. and European allies to join its sanctions campaign. “It’s going to hell,” President Trump said, referring to Iran’s economy. “All they have to do is stop with the terror.”…

Following Attacks, Pentagon Prepping to Send Troops to Saudi Arabia’s Aid by Meghann Meyers – Military Times

The U.S. is preparing to deploy troops to the Middle East as a response to what officials have deemed an Iran-based attack on Saudi Arabian oil fields last week, Defense Secretary Mark Esper told reporters Friday in a Pentagon briefing. The number, origin and destination of those troops is to be determined, he said. “This is the first step we’re taking with regard to responding to these attacks,” Esper said, not ruling out further escalation if the deployment does not deter further aggression from Iran. The announcement came after a meeting with top Pentagon officials and the National Security Council on Friday afternoon. The troops deployed will be “defensive in nature,” Esper said, and focused on air and missile defense capabilities…

