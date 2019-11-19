U.S. Resumes More Robust Counter-ISIS Ops In Syria by Diana Stancy Correll - Military Times

Following a brief hiatus, the U.S.-led coalition to defeat the Islamic State said it started launching large-scale operations to combat Islamic State militants in Syria once more amid increased danger from Daesh attacks.

Combined Joint Task Force — Operation Inherent Resolve announced Saturday that coalition forces completed a clearance mission in eastern Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province Friday that led to multiple ISIS casualties. More than a dozen ISIS fighters were captured, but officials provided no specific numbers regarding fatalities and injuries.

OIR also said that a “significant amount” of small arms, homemade explosives and ammunition were recovered in the clearance operation…