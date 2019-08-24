U.S. Plans to Open Direct Talks With Iran-Backed Houthis in Yemen by Dion Nissenbaum and Warren P. Strobel – Wall Street Journal

The Trump administration is preparing to initiate direct talks with Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen in an effort to end the four-year-old war, a conflict that has become a volatile front line in the conflict with Tehran, according to people familiar with the plans.

The U.S. is looking to prod Saudi Arabia into taking part in secret talks in Oman with Houthi leaders in an effort to broker a cease-fire in Yemen, according to these people.

The move could open the first significant channel between the Trump administration and the Houthis at a time when fears of a broader regional war are growing…