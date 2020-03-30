U.S. Offers Venezuela Sanctions Relief in Return for Transitional Rule by Jessica Donati and Kejal Vyas - Wall Street Journal

The Trump administration proposed that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro hand power to a transitional government in return for sanctions relief and other measures.

Under the terms of a proposal announced Tuesday, a council made up of representatives from both Mr. Maduro’s government and the opposition led by U.S.-backed Juan Guaidó would form a transitional government until an election is held later in the year.

“We think it presents an opportunity for the Venezuelan people,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters, urging all Venezuelans to consider the plan.

A senior administration official said the outbreak of the new coronavirus had put Venezuela under unprecedented strain and could be the catalyst for removing Mr. Maduro from power.

The proposal comes more than a year into a global U.S. campaign to topple Mr. Maduro that has run up against a concerted effort by Russia, Cuba and others to thwart Washington’s aims for recasting the region’s geopolitics…