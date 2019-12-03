U.S. Offering $15 Million for Info on Iranian Planner of 2007 Karbala Attack that Killed 5 U.S. Troops by Shawn Snow – Military Times

The U.S. State Department announced Thursday it was offering $15 million for information related to an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Commander who planned one of the most sophisticated attacks against coalition troops in Iraq, killing five soldiers in 2007.

Brian Hook, the U.S. special representative on Iran , told reporters Thursday during a press briefing that the $15 million reward was for information on financial activities, networks and associates of Yemen-based IRGC-Qods Force commander Abdul Reza Shahlai.

The bounty is not for Shalai’s death or capture…