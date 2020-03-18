The U.S. Military May be Hunkering Down for COVID-19, but a Shooting War Continues in Ukraine by Howard Altman - Military Times

… All is not quiet in Europe.

Especially on Ukraine’s eastern front, where Russians are attacking Ukraine forces on land, from the air and on the water, Ukraine military officials tell Military Times.

Overall, between March 4 and March 24, there were 10 Russian troops killed and 46 wounded, while Ukraine saw 4 of its troops killed and 24 wounded, according to a Ukraine military PowerPoint presentation obtained by Military Times.

“In general, the enemy continued to use heavy weapons, mortars, and anti-tank missile systems,” according to that presentation. “A total 170 shellings were counted, 84 of which were with forbidden weapons. The intensity of the fire remained quite high.”…