U.S. Hands Over Another Air Base to Iraqi Forces by Shawn Snow – Military Times

The U.S. handed over the al-Taqaddum Air Base to Iraqi forces on Saturday — it’s the fourth base to be handed over to Iraqi Security Forces over the last several weeks.

The al-Taqaddum Air Base is located between Ramadi and Fallujah. The coalition says the base transfers are a result of success against ISIS.

“These pre-planned base transfers are not related to recent attacks against Iraqi bases hosting Coalition troops, or the ongoing COVID-19 situation in Iraq,” Operation Inherent Resolve, said in a news release.

The coalition has been consolidating troops across a number of smaller outposts to bigger bases. Some coalition troops have left Iraq as a result of COVID-19…