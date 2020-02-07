U.S. Envoy Warns Israel Against Unilateral Annexation in the West Bank by Felicia Schwartz - Wall Street Journal

The U.S. ambassador to Israel warned that any unilateral move by Israel to annex territory in the West Bank could jeopardize future U.S. recognition of Israel’s sovereignty in the occupied areas.

Coming nearly two weeks after President Trump presented his Mideast peace plan, Sunday’s statement by David Friedman caps days of mixed messaging from Washington and Israel on one of the most emotional issues of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict: The future of Jewish settlements in the West Bank.

The Trump plan provides a path for Israel to keep control of all of these settlements, unlike previous peace plans. But since its release, U.S. officials have said Israel and the U.S. must agree on a map of the areas Israel can annex before it can do so…