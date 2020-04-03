U.S. Commander Meets Taliban Officials as Afghan Peace Process Stutters by Phillip Walter Wellman – Stars & Stripes

KABUL, Afghanistan - The U.S.’s top commander in Afghanistan flew to Qatar to hold talks with the Taliban on Friday amid mounting concerns over the country’s faltering peace process, officials said.

The meeting between Gen. Austin "Scott" Miller and Taliban leaders came as both sides accuse each other of ramping up violence since signing a peace deal on Feb. 29, which could see all international troops withdraw from Afghanistan in 14 months.

An initial drawdown has already begun and is expected to see U.S. troop numbers reduce to 8,600 by early July.

“Gen. Miller met with Taliban leadership last night as part of a military channel established in the agreement,” a U.S. forces spokesman told Stars and Stripes on Saturday. “The meeting was about the need to reduce violence.”…