U.S. Begins Drone Operations Out of New Niger Air Base by Oriana Pawlyk – Military.com

The U.S. military has officially begun drone operations out of a new Niger air base.

In an announcement Friday, U.S. Africa Command officials said they are conducting intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance flights from "Air Base 201" in Agadez in a new effort to counter violent extremism in the region.

"We are working with our African and international partners to counter security threats in West Africa," U.S. Army Gen. Stephen Townsend, head of the command, said in a news release. "The construction of this base demonstrates our investment in our African partners and mutual security interests in the region."

In partnership with Niger's government, "armed and unarmed air assets" will be stationed at the centrally located base to "improve our combined ability to respond to threats and other security issues," according to the release…